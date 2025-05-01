Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans for a new “electric vehicle charging hub” at a South Tyneside industrial estate have been given the green light.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for a parcel of land off Bedesway and within the Bede Industrial Estate in the Jarrow area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

New electric vehicle charging hub planned for site in Bede Industrial Estate, view from A185 | Google/LDRS

Proposals included the “formation of an electric vehicle (EV) charging hub consisting of charging upstands and associated infrastructure, including CCTV columns, bollards, substation, underground cabling and all associated works”.

A supporting letter submitted to council officials said the site had previously been used for car sales and that proposed plans would provide “a 12-bay EV charging hub by repurposing previously developed land in a highly accessible location”.

Those behind the scheme added that the plans would, from a national policy perspective, “contribute to the need for an extensive network of charging infrastructure to enable the transition to EVs and meet the growing demand – as set out in the Net Zero Strategy”.

It was also argued that the plans would “significantly contribute to expanding EV charging infrastructure in South Tyneside, supporting the shift towards ultra-low emission vehicles” and would not cause any “unacceptable adverse impacts on the amenity of the surrounding uses, highways or flood risk.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on April 30, 2025.

A council decision report said that “no responses were received” during a council public consultation exercise on the plan.

Council planners also said the plans would “significantly contribute to the EV charging infrastructure in South Tyneside”.

While it was acknowledged that there would be “loss of allocated employment land”, as defined in planning policy, council planners said there was “no certainty that if this proposal was not supported, that an employment use of the site would come forward”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In terms of a “precedent being set regarding the loss of employment land”, the council decision report said “each individual case would be assessed on its own merits and in relation to the local development framework and national policy”.

The council decision report added: “In terms of the impact on the existing businesses near the site, it is considered that the proposed use would create no significant impacts when compared to the previous use of the site for car sales and note the industrial and commercial nature of the adjacent units.

“The substation building would have a level of noise emission; however the application site is within an industrial area (PIA land) where there is an existing level of ambient noise from current uses, vehicle movements and operations.

“Additionally, it is noted that the nearest residential properties are over 250m to the southwest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It is therefore considered that the proposal would have no unacceptable impacts on the amenities of the occupiers of any neighbouring properties.”

Planning documents from the applicant previously confirmed that the development would have a “single vehicular access” off Bedesway, with “no direct access off Straker Street (A185)”.

Developers said the site is “not expected to generate significant additional traffic on the surrounding road network, as its primary objective is to offer convenient charging facilities for local residents, workers and commuters within the surrounding areas, aligning with the increasing adoption of electric vehicles.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Under planning conditions, the development must be brought forward within three years.

For more information on the planning application, or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search planning application number: 250046