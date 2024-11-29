Cllr Jim Foreman, lead member for housing and community safety, left, has told of changes to council houses in South Tyneside | South Tyneside Council

Leading councillors stressed now is the "right time" for the council housing stock in South Tyneside to be brought back ‘in-house’.

The comments were made as South Tyneside Council's leading Labour cabinet heard how the transfer had been completed after being agreed earlier this year.

The process has seen the management of around 18,000 council properties brought back into the local authority.

They were previously looked after by South Tyneside Homes, the local authority's arms length management organisation (ALMO).

The latest meeting of cabinet (on Wednesday, November 27) heard how the South Tyneside Homes board agreed to dissolve South Tyneside Homes Limited on October 29 this year, following a six month notice period.

This allowed for the transfer of staff and assets back into the council on November 1.

Councillor Jim Foreman, cabinet member for housing and community safety, said: "The transfer has been on the back of changes and increasing regulation within the social housing sector.

"The transfer allows for greater oversight of the services we provide to our tenants."

He added the transfer "offers a wide range of opportunities in alignment services" for the council, allowing them to provide "effective services to tenants and targeting support to those who require them the most".

The lead member also took the opportunity to praise South Tyneside Homes for the work the organisation carried out.

Cllr Foreman continued: "Although now is the right time for housing services to be delivered directly, we must not forget the fantastic work and the many achievements of South Tyneside Homes whilst they were in establishment.

"I would also like cabinet to join me in offering praise and thanks to all those who have been involved in South Tyneside Homes, from the managing director to the staff below, congratulations for all the work that they have done for this borough."

In 2023/2024 alone South Tyneside Homes' planned maintenance team delivered £3.7million in new windows and doors, £1.7m in new kitchens and bathrooms, £3.5m in new roofs and roof lines, 132 wet rooms and 551 property adaptations.

Meanwhile overall its welfare support team secured more than £8.5million in financial gains, which helped customers in financial crises across the borough, while 4,806 appointments for welfare benefits and debt advice were carried out.

The meeting heard the South Tyneside Homes board agreed to the "voluntary dissolution of the company" as it is no longer required and has "achieved the purpose behind" its creation.

Three months after the transfer date of November 1 an application to strike off South Tyneside Homes will be sent to Companies House.

South Tyneside Homes was originally established in 2006 to access the Government’s Decent Homes Fund that councils couldn’t access directly.

Since then, it has brought thousands of properties up to Decent Homes standard and beyond, improving conditions and enhancing residents’ quality of life.