Restoration of South Shields Lighthouse takes major step forward
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The Port of Tyne has revealed that repair work to South Shields’ South Pier and its lighthouse has taken a major step forward.
South Shields Lighthouse was severely damaged during Storm Babet in October 2023, with its distinctive red and white dome torn off as a result of the bad weather.
Planning permission for repair work to both the pier and lighthouse was approved in August and now the project has taken a major step forward.
On Thursday, October 3, a new dome was fitted to South Shields Lighthouse, with photos shared by the Port of Tyne showing a crane lifting the new structure into place.
Ashley Nicholson MBE, the Port of Tyne’s Marine director, has hailed the milestone moment in the repair work and provided an update on the timeline of the project.
She said: “The works to the South Pier and its lighthouse are well underway, with specialist contractors on site at the moment.
“After the lighthouse roof was completely lost during Storm Babet, it was fantastic to see the installation of a new dome which was fitted on 3rd October – a milestone moment in this restoration journey.
“We know the pier means a lot to the public and we’re committed to restoring it to its former glory.
“However, until the restoration works are complete, for the safety of the public and contractors working on the sites the piers are required to remain closed.
“Works will continue into next year and we will be sharing updates on our news page: www.portoftyne.co.uk/news-and-media/news.”
Free email newsletters from the Gazette deliver South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up online here
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.