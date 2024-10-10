Restoration of South Shields Lighthouse takes major step forward

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The restoration of the storm damaged South Shields Lighthouse has taken a major step forward.

The Port of Tyne has revealed that repair work to South Shields’ South Pier and its lighthouse has taken a major step forward.

On Thursday, October 3, a new dome was fitted to South Shields Lighthouse, with photos shared by the Port of Tyne showing a crane lifting the new structure into place.

Ashley Nicholson MBE, the Port of Tyne’s Marine director, has hailed the milestone moment in the repair work and provided an update on the timeline of the project.

She said: “The works to the South Pier and its lighthouse are well underway, with specialist contractors on site at the moment.

“After the lighthouse roof was completely lost during Storm Babet, it was fantastic to see the installation of a new dome which was fitted on 3rd October – a milestone moment in this restoration journey.

“We know the pier means a lot to the public and we’re committed to restoring it to its former glory.

“However, until the restoration works are complete, for the safety of the public and contractors working on the sites the piers are required to remain closed.

“Works will continue into next year and we will be sharing updates on our news page: www.portoftyne.co.uk/news-and-media/news.”

Earlier this year, the Port of Tyne asked members of the public to stay away from South Shields Pier after vandalism and unauthorised had caused delays.