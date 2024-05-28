South Shields man shares brain injury story to highlight work of NHS services

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Alan Croke suffered a brain injury following a fall from a lorry, in September 2023.

Following Brain Injury Awareness Week, a South Shields man has shared his story to highlight the support from the Community Acquired Brain Injury Service (CABIS), which is part of Cumbria, Northumberland, Tyne and Wear NHS Foundation Trust.

Alan Croke, from South Shields shared how his life changed in September last year, when he suffered a brain injury following a fall from a lorry, which resulted in a fractured skull and a bleed on the brain.

Alan said: “I knew I had fallen but I didn’t realise the damage I had done, I didn’t know if I had been unconscious or how long for.

“I remember being awake. My head was pounding and I could see flashing lights.

“I really didn’t want to go to hospital and tried to get my son who came to my rescue to take me home. I’m of the mindset that if you break your leg in the morning, you get back to work in the afternoon.”

Following the accident, Alan was taken to Sunderland Royal Hospital and remained in their care for two weeks before he was discharged and referred to CABIS.

CABIS provides specialist community rehabilitation for people with acquired or brain or head injuries, offering neurorehabilitation care as well as emotional support and practical care.

As part of his care from CABIS, Alan has physiotherapy every week, neuropsychology every other week as well as occupational therapy, all of which he receives at home.

“I can’t emphasise enough how fantastic CABIS have been,” Alan said.

“The physio team has been working on sorting out my vestibular system, providing strength building exercises as well as getting me outside for a walk. I cannot walk very far at all before I get too tired and have to stop. The occupational therapy side of CABIS has helped me with hand eye coordination, such as using knives to chop vegetables. There has also been emotional support from day one.

“It all seems very simple because we take things for granted. We're used to doing everyday tasks automatically. But after suffering a brain injury, you have to relearn the easiest of tasks all over again.

“Because it’s me I don’t see the improvements that have occurred since my accident, but everyone says there’s been a huge change from where I was in September to now.”

Due to the accident, Alan has also suffered from depression, but has received support from Andy’s Man Club, which offers peer-to-peer support, aiming to end the stigma around men’s mental health.

Meeting other individuals with a similar experience has also helped Alan, as he explained: “We might have all got a brain injury under different circumstances, but we feel the same in many ways. We’ve all said that your head doesn’t feel like your own anymore, it’s a really odd feeling. And we’re all hoping to get back to where we were before our injury occurred.

“I don’t think I’m the person I was before the injury and I don’t know if I’ll ever get back there. But with the help of CABIS, I'm pushing as hard as possible.