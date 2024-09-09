Brave teen Jessica Bootes, 14, pictured with her mum Lisa Bootes and Robyn after finishing the race. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

A brave teen who suffered horrendous injuries when a cabbie ploughed into the back of her family’s car has smashed her £10k fundraising goal after completing the Great North Mini Run.

Jessica Bootes ran little Robyn Parker Briggs, two, who has a rare form of Ehlers Danlos Syndrome (EDS) which causes her skin to tear at the slightest touch.

The youngsters, whose mums are good friends, have forged a strong bond and the kind hearted schoolgirl was determined to help her pal.

Robyn is extremely fragile and despite meeting all cognitive milestones she is unable to lead a normal life.

Her parents have been forced to give up their jobs to care for the toddler and it is difficult for her to play with other children due to the risk of injury.

Jessica, who was left with life changing injuries including brain damage when cabbie Amir Azad caused a horror crash, competed the 1.2K run on Saturday (SEPT 7) in 45 minutes.

A flurry of donations made to her fundraising page over the weekend saw the teen go past her original target of £10,000.

Jessica, 14, said: "I love Robyn with all my heart.

“I am so happy I have been able to raise this money and I hope it helps her family.

“It is very hard for them and they don’t get the support they deserve.

“I am exhausted now but it was 100 per cent worth it.”

The taxi driver ploughed into the back of her family’s car as they were on their way to buy a costume for World Book Day in Jarrow, South Tyneside when the teen was just four-years-old.

She was left paralysed down her righthand side, blinded in one eye and brain damaged in the crash which caused a six car pile-up.

Jessica, who is still living with the impact of the crash ten years on and has the mental age of a very young child, took part in the race alongside her mother, 42-year-old Lisa Bootes.

The full-time mum said: “The whole family is so proud of Jessica for what she’s done.

“It’s a huge achievement and a large amount of money to have raised.

“Jessica decided she wanted to help after overhearing me and her dad talk about how difficult it is for Robyn’s family.

“The two girls have a really close bond which has been lovely for us all to see.

“They have both been through so much in their short lives.”

Robyn visits the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle every other day and her condition is becoming worse as she gets older.

Her mum Louise, 40, said: “We can’t thank Jessica enough for what she’s done.

“The money will help us adapt our home so Robyn can lead a fuller life.

“The friendship between the two girls has meant the world to us.

“Robyn loves Jessica and really enjoyed cheering her on and meeting her at the finish line.”

Taxi driver Azad was handed a mere £250 fine and slapped with six penalty points at South Tyneside Magistrates Court after admitting driving without due care and attention.

Jessica, who attends a special school, will never fully recover from her injuries.

The total amount raised now stands at just under £10,400. You can further donate to the cause by visiting the GoFundMe page here.