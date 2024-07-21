South Shields woman breaches suspended sentence in policeman assault
Jay Clark, 28, confessed her guilt during a five-minute hearing before borough magistrates.
Clark, of Canterbury Street, Chichester, South Shields, attacked the officer in the town on Thursday, June 6.
She pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.
The court heard the offence put her in breach of an existing suspended prison sentence, imposed for an unspecified offence.
Magistrates were told Clark’s breach was due to be heard at a separate hearing at the same court on Thursday, September 5.
Joanne Gatens, defending, said the breach had been committed because Clark had a knee injury which had prevented her from complying.
Mrs Gatens applied to the court for her client’s assault conviction case to be adjourned to tie in with the scheduled breach matter.
She made no further representation, and prosecutor Bushra Begum did not reveal details of Clark’s assault against the officer.
Magistrates agreed to adjourn and granted Clark unconditional bail to attend the September court date.