South Shields woman breaches suspended sentence in policeman assault

By Gareth Crickmer

Freelance Reporter

Published 21st Jul 2024, 07:00 BST
The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.
The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court. | NW
A South Tyneside woman has appeared in court to admit assaulting a policeman.

Jay Clark, 28, confessed her guilt during a five-minute hearing before borough magistrates.

Clark, of Canterbury Street, Chichester, South Shields, attacked the officer in the town on Thursday, June 6.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

She pleaded guilty to a charge of assault by beating of an emergency worker.

The court heard the offence put her in breach of an existing suspended prison sentence, imposed for an unspecified offence.

Magistrates were told Clark’s breach was due to be heard at a separate hearing at the same court on Thursday, September 5.

Joanne Gatens, defending, said the breach had been committed because Clark had a knee injury which had prevented her from complying.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Mrs Gatens applied to the court for her client’s assault conviction case to be adjourned to tie in with the scheduled breach matter.

She made no further representation, and prosecutor Bushra Begum did not reveal details of Clark’s assault against the officer.

Magistrates agreed to adjourn and granted Clark unconditional bail to attend the September court date.

Related topics:South ShieldsChichester
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice