The case was dealt with at South Tyneside Magistrates Court | NW

A South Tyneside woman battling alcohol addiction stripped off in South Tyneside’s main retail zone days before she began her bid to start beating the booze.

Emma Hudson, 44, of Laygate, South Shields, could not recall her disorderly act, due to a combination of drink and medication she had taken.

Police found she had removed some clothing in King Street, also South Shields - and she was shouting abuse when they arrived on Thursday, August 15.

Hudson pleaded guilty to a charge of being drunk and disorderly in public but was praised by District Judge Zoe Passfield for her attempt to steer clear of alcohol.

Judge Passfield said her lapse after a month of abstinence may have been a “one off”.

Prosecutor Glenda Beck told South Tyneside Magistrates’ Court: “Police on duty were requested to attend King Street.

“On arrival, they found that the defendant had stripped her clothes off in the main street, and she was shouting abuse.

“She was exhibiting aggression but not directly at the police or others. She didn’t seem to know where she was at the time.

“Her loud and disruptive behaviour was causing a disturbance. Police tried to calm her down but were unable to do so.

“She was warned about her disorderly behaviour but continued to shout and swear.”

Hudson was subject to a court-imposed community order for a racially aggravated offence when she committed her latest crime.

And she has a conviction for being drunk and disorderly from July last year.

Michael Gibson, defending, said Hudson was doing well on her community order and her Probation Service watchers confirmed she had been alcohol free for a month.

Of the community order, Mr Gibson added: “She is doing everything that she needs to do.”

He added: “Emma has struggled with her mental health for many years. She has no recollection of this incident or why she drank.

“She is on the road to where she wants to be, she is trying. This was a stumble. She tells me she hasn’t drank since.”

Judge Passfield sentenced Hudson to a six-month conditional discharge, with a £26 victim surcharge.