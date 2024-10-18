Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Plans to convert an estate agent into a dog grooming business have been approved by South Tyneside Council, despite parking concerns.

Plans to convert an estate agent into a dog grooming business have been given the green light by South Tyneside development chiefs.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has approved an application for 31-35 Station Road in the Hebburn area.

Floor plans submitted with the application showed an enlarged reception area and a grooming area and bathing area on the ground floor, along with an office, staff area, toilet and kitchen.

Plans for the proposed first floor also included office space, a meeting room, a kitchen and a toilet.

An application form submitted to council officials outlined proposed employee levels for the development, including four full-time jobs and one part-time role.

Meanwhile, opening hours applied for included 8.30am to 6pm, Monday to Saturday and 9am to 5pm on Sundays and bank holidays.

During a council public consultation exercise on the plans, there was one representation which noted the “abundance of dog grooming salons within a mile of the area”.

The representation said that “any new jobs created will likely displace existing jobs” and that the proposed location is “not parking friendly” as it is a “busy shopping area on a main road”.

After considering the planning application and assessing it against planning policies, South Tyneside Council’s planning department approved it on October 10, 2024.

Council planners, in a decision report, said that “whilst there are a number of similar businesses in the area, there is not considered to be an over concentration of this type of use within the immediate area”.

It was also noted that the site was located within an identified town centre and was “considered as a sustainable location for development of this type”.

Council planners said that there would not be “any further significant harm to highway safety than the current situation” and that there was available public car parking in the area.

In response to concerns about the “displacement” of existing jobs, council planners said no objections had been received from South Tyneside Council’s business investment team.

The council decision report adds: “In terms of disturbance as a result of noise and odours, the council’s environmental health team have been consulted on the application and they raise no objections.

“Having regard to these comments, it is not considered there would be resultant harm in terms of noise or odours and based on the overall commercial nature of the area, no conditions are recommended regarding hours and days of operation.”

For more information on the plan or council decision, visit South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0490/24/FUL