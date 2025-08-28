South Tyneside Council investigates possible planning control breach at former Barclay’s Bank building
South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it is investigating a potential breach of planning control at the former Barclay’s Bank building, on King Street, in South Shields.
At some point in the last week, signage for a ‘Shields European Store’ had been put in place above the front entrance of the Grade-II listed building.
Many expressed their concerns over how the sign looked against the backdrop of the historic site, with Emma Lewell, the MP for South Shields, among them.
Due to the building being Grade-II listed, any alternations or changes to the premises both internally and externally are subject to planning permission from the local authority.
South Tyneside Council has confirmed on Thursday, August 28, that the sign has been removed from the former bank building and that it is investigating whether there has been a breach of planning control.
A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “The use of the premises as a shop does not require planning permission.
“Whilst the sign which had been displayed has now been removed, we are continuing to investigate whether there has been a breach of planning control as a consequence of the works to affix the sign to the listed building.”
The building was put up for sale in February 2024 for an asking price of £375,000 following Barclay’s decision to relocate its South Shields branch to another location, further up King Street.
In June 2024, South Tyneside Council approved plans to “decommission” the former bank use for the site.
Visit our newsletter page today and sign up for a great range of free emails featuring the borough’s biggest news and sport headlines
This included removing signage and external lights, removing cash machines and infilling the spaces with matching stonework, as well as removing an alarm box and night safe.
The building was purchased by Regal Bifrons Properties, a private investor, who revealed plans in November 2024 to regenerate the historic property.
The organisation stated that planned to convent the building into 26 one-bedroomed and studio apartments, subject to planning approval from South Tyneside Council.
At the time of writing, it appears that no formal planning application has been submitted to the local authority.