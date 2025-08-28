An investigation has been launched into a new sign on an historic South Shields building.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that it is investigating a potential breach of planning control at the former Barclay’s Bank building, on King Street, in South Shields.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many expressed their concerns over how the sign looked against the backdrop of the historic site, with Emma Lewell, the MP for South Shields, among them.

Due to the building being Grade-II listed, any alternations or changes to the premises both internally and externally are subject to planning permission from the local authority.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the Shields European Store sign has been removed from the former Barclay's Bank building. | National World

South Tyneside Council has confirmed on Thursday, August 28, that the sign has been removed from the former bank building and that it is investigating whether there has been a breach of planning control.

A spokesperson for South Tyneside Council said: “The use of the premises as a shop does not require planning permission.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Whilst the sign which had been displayed has now been removed, we are continuing to investigate whether there has been a breach of planning control as a consequence of the works to affix the sign to the listed building.”

The building was put up for sale in February 2024 for an asking price of £375,000 following Barclay’s decision to relocate its South Shields branch to another location, further up King Street.

In June 2024, South Tyneside Council approved plans to “decommission” the former bank use for the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This included removing signage and external lights, removing cash machines and infilling the spaces with matching stonework, as well as removing an alarm box and night safe.

The organisation stated that planned to convent the building into 26 one-bedroomed and studio apartments, subject to planning approval from South Tyneside Council.

At the time of writing, it appears that no formal planning application has been submitted to the local authority.