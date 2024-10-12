Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A historic South Tyneside building, linked to Burton Menswear and vacant for years, is set for revival with plans to convert it into high-quality apartments.

South Tyneside Council’s planning department has received an application for the former Burton building at 47-55 Ormonde Street.

Submitted planning documents state the building is a non-designated heritage asset and is included on the council’s local list and Tyne and Wear Historic Environment Record.

Dating from around 1925, the decorative building was linked to Burton Menswear, once one of the largest clothing chains in Britain.

Developers hoping to revive the building said many old Burton buildings in the North East have been “crudely carved up and spoilt” but that Jarrow’s building retains its “original black marble fascia” and “original ‘Montague Burton’ entrance mosaic”.

Former Burton building, Ormonde Street, Jarrow Credit Google Maps | Google Maps

Property developers Consultation First Limited are looking to change the use of the first floor from former retail / office space into five residential apartments.

A design and access statement submitted to council officials states the building has been“vacant for several years and has badly fallen into a state of disrepair, becoming an eyesore on the local area which is predominantly residential properties”.

Developers are looking to “retain the retail element on the ground floor of the property” and to convert the first floor into “high-quality apartments for the private rental market”.

Submitted floor plans show a mix of one-bedroom, one-person apartments and one bedroom, two-person apartments, along with toilet facilities and kitchen / living space.

It was also noted that the property had been “stripped out following a major roof leak which caused considerable damage [and] required the roof to be replaced which is now complete”.

The design and access statement adds: “We would kindly request you approve this planning application, so our client can prevent it becoming another empty property statistic for the area.

“We feel that it is this outstanding property’s best chance to be brought back to life by a local developer who cares.

“Throughout the process we have worked alongside the local authority’s planning department to produce a scheme that benefits the local area, whilst keeping as much of the property’s unique qualities and restoring them.”

Due to the site’s “sustainable location” and access to public transport and local facilities, developers have not proposed any dedicated car parking spaces.

It was also noted that the “ground floor is currently a vacant retail unit requiring full refurbishment to bring back into use”.

A separate planning application for the building’s ground floor is awaiting decision from South Tyneside Council, with developers seeking permission to “divide the ground floor retail unit to create three units”.

A decision on the apartments application for the former Burton building is expected to be made once a period of council consultation has concluded.

Comments can be made on the plans, via South Tyneside Council’s planning portal website, until October 31, 2024.

For more information on the plan or to track its progress, visit the council’s planning portal website and search reference: ST/0571/24/FUL