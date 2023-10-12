South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2023: Feast your eyes on all the deals available

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Foodies can rejoice as South Tyneside Council has confirmed that South Tyneside Restaurant Week will return to borough later this month.

The week is set to run from Monday, October 23, until Sunday, October 29, with some of the best venues in South Tyneside taking part.

Restaurant Week gives food lovers the chance to enjoy a wide range of cuisines at a special discounted price.

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that more than 40 eateries will be taking part in this year’s event, with each restaurant offering a one-off set menu or special item.

More than 40 cafes, restaurants, pubs and bars are taking part in South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2023. Photo: Google Maps.

Here is a list of all the venues and deals on offer for South Tyneside Restaurant Week 2023:

Arbeia Bar, Ocean Road: 50% off the entire pizza menu.

Bella’s Bar and Bistro, The Customs House: £20 for three courses or £15 for two from a set menu - available from 11.30am until 5.30pm.

Bell Passi Italian Kitchen, Ocean Road: Two-course meal for £15 (selected starters and pizza or pasta) or starter, 10 oz ribeye and a choice of sauce for £20. Selected cocktails are also two for £12.

Cafe India, Ocean Road: Three courses from £12.95 (Sunday to Thursday) and £13.95 on a Friday. A select menu is available for the deal, which is available between 5pm and 10pm.

Cafe Westoe, Dean Road: Choice of £5, £10, or £15 offers.

Clarion Hotel, Boldon Business Park: Three courses available for £20 - select menu available for Restaurant Week.

Colmans Fish and Chips, Ocean Road: Two courses for £12.95 from a select menu.

Colmans Seafood Temple, Sea Road: A select menu with two courses available for £19 or three courses for £23.

Clifton Coffee Shop, Ocean Road: A main course and any drink for £10 (excludes alcohol) - served from 8am until 2pm.

Da Vinci’s Italian, Ocean Road: A starter and a main course for £10 - customers have to contact the restaurant directly for their Restaurant Week menu.

Eaststreet19, East Street in Whitburn: Three courses for £20 as part of the restaurant’s evening offer.

Fisherman’s Catch, Ocean Road: The venue is taking part but the menu/deal is yet to be confirmed.

Food for Thought Pantry, Boldon Lane: The venue is taking part but the menu/deal is yet to be confirmed.

Frydays, Smithy Street: Any main, dessert (for a set menu) and a complimentary cup of tea is available for £10.

Hive Coffee Company, Jarrow Hall: Afternoon tea offer for £35 which includes two Halloween afternoon teas and two hot drinks or autumn drinks. Must be pre-ordered and paid for in advance over the phone.

Kuzey, Ocean Road: A starter and a main from a set menu for £15.

Mambos Express, St. Hilda Street: Two courses for £9 or three for £10 from a set menu.

Mambo Wine and Dine, Winchester Street: Set menu available with two courses for £15 or three for £17.

Marsden Grotto, Coast Road: Choose from two courses for £15 or three for £20.

Milan Takeaway, Ocean Road: Free item with any order over £20, or a 10% discount on any order under £20.

Mio’s, Sunderland Road: Any ciabatta, cold wrap or toasted wrap and a slice of cake for £8.50 (day offer available from 9am until 4pm). A night-time offer of a starter and any three tapas is available for £20, with the option to add a dessert for £22 (Wednesday to Sunday 4pm to 9pm).

Namaste Indian Restaurant & Kings Prosecco Lounge, King George Road: Three courses for £20 from the a la carte menu.

Ristorante Bravi, North Street: Two courses for £20 or three courses for £24.90 - available Wednesday, October 25, until Saturday, October 28, from 5pm until late.

River View, Mill Dam: Chicken and chorizo paella for two people with a jug of sangria £20 or three tapas dishes and a bottle of wine or sangria for £25. The deal is available from 12pm until 8pm.

Rosie’s II, Ocean Road: The venue is taking part but the menu/deal is yet to be confirmed.

Royal Tandoori, Ocean Road: Sunday to Friday is a four course menu available from £9.95. Three course menu on Saturday available for either £10.95 or £11.95.

Sambuca, Sea Road: Two course lunch is available for £8.95, with a Sunday lunch offer available for £11.95. Two course kids menu for £5.95.

SeaChange Café, Ocean Road: A main course is available for £12, two courses for £15 or three courses for £20 from a set menu.

Star of India, Ocean Road: One starter, a main course and a rice dish (Sunday to Thursday for £10.95 between 5pm and 10pm) or the same deal on Friday and Saturday for £11.95.

The Black Horse, Rectory Bank: Two courses for £15 or three for £19. The offer is not available on Sunday, October 29.

The Criterion, Ocean Road: Charcuterie board and two classic cocktails for £15, charcuterie board and a bottle of house wine for £20 or a two-hour bottomless brunch for £25 (between 12pm and 3pm) Monday to Friday. Free charcuterie board with the purchase of a drink from 5pm on Sunday, October 29.

The Little Haven Hotel, River Drive: Two courses for £15.95 or three courses for £18.95 available from a set menu.

The Marine, Ocean Road: Set menu available with two courses for £15 or three for £20.

The Old Bank Pizza Co., Prince Edward Road: Choose from any two courses from a set menu for £14.

The Potting Shed, Green Fingers Garden Centre: Get 50% off breakfast, lunch and Sunday lunch.

The Red Lion, Redcar Terrace: Two courses from £14.95 or three for £18.95 - available from 12pm until 9pm Monday to Saturday.

The Victorian Pantry, Ocean Road: Any sandwich served with salad garnish and crisps, a slice of cake and a pot of tea for £7.50.

Up North Pizzeria and Deli, Westoe Crown Village: A pizza and a side is available for £15. To claim, customers must go to Up North’s website and place their order during Restaurant Week.

Vespa Italian Bar and Restaurant, Primrose Hill: Two courses for £15 or three courses for £17. There is also select cocktails available for two for £12.

Village Delights, Sunderland Road: Any panini, hot drink and a cake for £10.

Volare Ristorante Italiano Boldon, Station Road: Three courses available for £20 from a set menu.

Zeera, Ocean Road: £20 per person offer which includes a chef’s selection of sharing starters, a main, a rice dish and a bread dish.

Anyone wanting to take advantage of the Restaurant Week’s offerings need to contact the participating business direct and request the Restaurant Week menu when booking a table.