South Tyneside set to showcase the North East’s up and coming musical talent

Up and coming North East musicians are set to be showcased in South Tyneside this summer.

Performers from across the region will be able to put themselves centre stage this summer thanks to the This is South Tyneside Festival.

The yearly festival is once again bringing a packed programme of entertainment, music, activities, parades, and more to the borough.

And now, up and coming musicians will have the opportunity to feature in live music sessions at the South Shields Amphitheatre throughout June - with the additional chance of appearing at one of the Sunday Concerts, in Bents Park.

The South Shields Amphitheatre programme is set to feature the very best of local bands, singers, and choirs at special sessions on June 5, 7, 14 and 19 under the umbrella title The NEXT! Big Thing (North East EXtraordinary Talent).

Each showcase event is set to run from 7pm until 9pm.

Musical talent across the North East is set to be showcased at the This is South Tyneside Festival. | Other 3rd Party

The Amphitheatre will also play host to a South Tyneside College Music Showcase on June 12, while the The Pistoleros take to the stage on June 21, followed by Different Voices in Harmony on June 26 and The Moobs on June 28.

South Tyneside Council has received more than 100 applications from a wide range of singers, groups, bands and choirs to perform as part of the Amphitheatre Live Music programme’s NEXT! Big Thing showcase.

Councillor Judith Taylor, Lead Member for Culture, Leisure and the Visitor Economy at South Tyneside Council has stated that the NEXT! Big Thing is a great opportunity for regional musical talent.

She said: “The NEXT! Big Thing is a brilliant way for any musician to get the experience of playing in a great venue before a live audience.

“We would like to thank everyone who has applied to perform in the Amphitheatre programme and will be updating the line-up shortly.

“The fact that there is also the chance to play at Bents Park on our legendary Sunday Concert stage is a real bonus.

“The Sunday Concerts have attracted some incredible names and music icons over the years so the chance for a newcomer to play on that same stage is one not to be missed.

“We know that the North East is a hotbed of musical talent so we can’t wait to see who takes part.”

South Tyneside Council has confirmed that the acts shortlisted to play the Amphitheatre and their performance dates will be announced in due course via the This is South Tyneside Festival website (https://www.southtynesidefestival.co.uk/).

Following their performances in June, selected musicians will then be invited to kick off the Sunday Concert series in Bents Park on July 13.

Other successful performers will also be invited to support the main headliners in the subsequent Sunday Concerts on July 20, 27, and August 3.

South Shields Amphitheatre will also be staging performances by the very best brass bands from across the region throughout June, July and August on most Sunday afternoons.

