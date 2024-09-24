The identity of last week's mystery North East National Lottery winner is revealed

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A mystery man from the North East, known only as Mr. R, has won £10,000 a month for one year after matching the five main numbers in the Set For Life National Lottery draw.

Mr R. saw his numbers come up on Thursday, August 22 - and he’s revealed his plans to use his winnings to pay off his mortgage and buy a new Audi.

The Tyne & Wear local, who played a Lucky Dip via the National Lottery website, has become one of over eight million players that win each week on The National Lottery’s range of games. Interactive winners have the opportunity to release their name, remain anonymous or like this winner, release some details through partial publicity.

Andy Carter, Senior Winners’ Advisor at The National Lottery, said, “What an exciting time for Mr. R, who can now look forward to celebrating his Set for Life win in style with a new car. If that wasn’t enough, with his winnings he can say he is mortgage-free too. Huge congratulations!”

Set For Life is an exciting draw-based game from The National Lottery. You pick five main numbers from 1 to 47, and one ‘Life Ball’ from 1 to 10, for the chance to win fixed prizes – with everything from the top prize of £10,000 a month for 30 years, to the 2nd prize of £10,000 a month for one year and £5 for matching just two main numbers. The Set For Life game costs £1.50 per line and is drawn every Monday and Thursday.

By playing any National Lottery game, players generate £30M each week for National Lottery-funded projects. With over 690,000 grants having been made across the UK, this money supports everything from arts to the sport sectors – from the local charity making a difference where you live through to helping our nation’s athletes win Olympic and Paralympic medals.