South Tyneside huddled under the blankets during one festive season which really was an Arctic experience.

It was known as The Big Freeze of late 1962 and early 1963, and it was one of the coldest on record in the United Kingdom.

Rivers froze over as temperatures dropped

Temperatures plummeted, and lakes and rivers began to freeze over.

There was no let-up in the Arctic conditions, with all 88 counties of Britain affected.

A spokesman for the Automobile Association described conditions as a “witch’s brew” of snow, hard-packed frozen slush, ice patches and fog.

How the Shields Gazette reported the Big Freeze of December 1962. | sg

Football matches fell foul to the weather

All major football pools were cancelled as the toll of cancelled matches mounted.

And it was a “stay at home” weekend for South Shields and district residents.

Although constant salting kept the town’s main streets from freezing overnight, continuing snow showers, icy temperatures and slushy pavements were a blow to the winter sales at shops and stores.

Jarrow ref did the pitch inspection at Newcastle

During a pitch inspection at St James’s Park in Newcastle, Bill Downie, the Jarrow league referee, was pictured testing the icy surface, as the number of English and Scottish league games called off reached 38.

Bill Downie pictured doing the pitch inspection at St James' Park with Newcastle officials including manager Joe Harvey watching. | sg

If you were brave enough to venture out, Binns had a flash sale on. You could get a complete divan set for £21.

Binns in South Shields.

Or you could try a day at the cinema. Tom Thumb, starring Peter Sellers and Terry Thomas, was on at the Gaumont and there were three showings a day.

Tell us if you lived through the Big Freeze of 1962/1963 by emailing [email protected]