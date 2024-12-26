Frozen South Tyneside: The year which came to an end with a huge Arctic blast
It was known as The Big Freeze of late 1962 and early 1963, and it was one of the coldest on record in the United Kingdom.
Rivers froze over as temperatures dropped
Temperatures plummeted, and lakes and rivers began to freeze over.
There was no let-up in the Arctic conditions, with all 88 counties of Britain affected.
A spokesman for the Automobile Association described conditions as a “witch’s brew” of snow, hard-packed frozen slush, ice patches and fog.
Football matches fell foul to the weather
All major football pools were cancelled as the toll of cancelled matches mounted.
And it was a “stay at home” weekend for South Shields and district residents.
Although constant salting kept the town’s main streets from freezing overnight, continuing snow showers, icy temperatures and slushy pavements were a blow to the winter sales at shops and stores.
Jarrow ref did the pitch inspection at Newcastle
During a pitch inspection at St James’s Park in Newcastle, Bill Downie, the Jarrow league referee, was pictured testing the icy surface, as the number of English and Scottish league games called off reached 38.
If you were brave enough to venture out, Binns had a flash sale on. You could get a complete divan set for £21.
Or you could try a day at the cinema. Tom Thumb, starring Peter Sellers and Terry Thomas, was on at the Gaumont and there were three showings a day.
