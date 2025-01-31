Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Let’s take a dip into the year when a cold bath with a difference was uncovered in South Tyneside.

It was a little over 30 years ago when South Shields Roman fort made an interesting read.

A cold fact from 1991

That was where a cold plunge bath was excavated. It was part of the private bath suite in a commanding officer's house in the fort.

Archaelogists Leon Jazdzejewski, left and Eddie Dougherty, working on the excavated cold plunge bath at South Shields Roman Fort in 1991. | sg

But that was not the only news in a busy year.

It was goodbye forever to the Ingham Infirmary which was demolished in 1991. The South Shields hospital served the area since 1873 when it was built as an extension of the South Shields and Westoe Dispensary.

A digger clears another load of bricks and mortar away from the Ingham Infirmary in June 1991. | SG

Wonderful links to Wuppertal

The historic Tyne pedestrian and cyclist tunnels in South Tyneside celebrated their 40th anniversary in 1991.

South Tyneside began its twinning links with Wuppertal in Germany in 1951 and in 1991, the people of Wuppertal were awarded the Freedom of the Borough of South Tyneside.

Well done to the Whitburn Junior School pupils who completed the Gosforth Fun Run in 1991 in aid of the Royal Victoria Infirmary, but were you among them?

These choir members of St Mark's and St Cuthbert's Church, Quarry Lane won the Dean's Award from the Royal School of Church Music in 1991. Pictured left to right are: Rachel Matheson, Caroline Smith, Ashleigh Simpson and Kate Matheson. | SG

Round the school on a bitterly cold morning

It may have been a cold February morning in 1991 but Lukes Lane pupils were determined to do their bit to help others less fortunate than themselves.

They set off for their round-the-school walk for Romania. Tell us if you took part.

Lukes Lane pupils set off for their round-the-school walk to help people in Romania. | SG

The Bamburgh pub in South Shields had a new look in 1991 and bar staff passed a three part test of skills and product knowledge. Were you among them?

What a year for choir members of St Mark's and St Cuthbert's Church, Quarry Lane who won the Dean's Award from the Royal School of Church Music.

