My New Year resolution: To work out with a retro South Tyneside gym session in 9 great photos

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 3rd Jan 2025, 13:19 GMT

Shake off those seasonal excesses with a trip to the gyms of South Tyneside - as they looked in years gone by.

Join us on the exercise bike for open days and wonderful workouts.

We have views from 1991 to 2013 taking in All Saints, Tedco, Fit4Less, Black Sheep and many more - all from the Shields Gazette archives.

Take a look and then share your own memories of them by emailing [email protected]

A January 1991 beginners' aerobics class at Temple Park Leisure Centre.

1. Just for beginners at Temple Park

A January 1991 beginners' aerobics class at Temple Park Leisure Centre. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
A spinning class at Brambles gym but we want to know if you were in the picture in 2005.

2. On your bike

A spinning class at Brambles gym but we want to know if you were in the picture in 2005. | sg

Photo Sales
It's 2007 and gymnast Craig Heap, who competed in the Olympic Games in 2000, was helping to promote sport at St Mary CofE Shool in South Shields. Were you there?

3. Super at St Mary's

It's 2007 and gymnast Craig Heap, who competed in the Olympic Games in 2000, was helping to promote sport at St Mary CofE Shool in South Shields. Were you there? Photo: CL

Photo Sales
Were you pictured having fun in the gym in 2008?

4. On the cross trainer

Were you pictured having fun in the gym in 2008? | sg

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South TynesideMemoriesFitnessNostalgia
News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice