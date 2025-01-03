Join us on the exercise bike for open days and wonderful workouts.
We have views from 1991 to 2013 taking in All Saints, Tedco, Fit4Less, Black Sheep and many more - all from the Shields Gazette archives.
1. Just for beginners at Temple Park
A January 1991 beginners' aerobics class at Temple Park Leisure Centre. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette
2. On your bike
A spinning class at Brambles gym but we want to know if you were in the picture in 2005. | sg
3. Super at St Mary's
It's 2007 and gymnast Craig Heap, who competed in the Olympic Games in 2000, was helping to promote sport at St Mary CofE Shool in South Shields. Were you there? Photo: CL
4. On the cross trainer
Were you pictured having fun in the gym in 2008? | sg
