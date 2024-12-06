The South Tyneside people who didnt wish it could be Christmas every day in 2010
In 2010, locals thought the Christmas retail season had become so stretched out that many people believed Roy’s wish had come true.
Halloween and Christmas all merged into one
Here’s a reminder of the day the Shields Gazette gauged the views of its followers about the festive season 14 years ago - when Britain was struggling in a recession.
Our report at the time said: “The shops and the television advertisers are never slow to show us their Christmas wares. Many see it as money-grabbing and manipulative.
“However, in the pit of a very serious recession, businesses are doing all they can to maximise profits and are unapologetic about making the most of the festive season.”
We asked six South Tynesiders what they thought. Craig Morley, 33, from South Shields was in no doubt.
All a bit inconvenient
“It all starts far too early. It feels like 10 minutes ago it was the summer holidays. You see Halloween stuff and Christmas stuff in the shops at the same time.
“You have to start a little early with four kids, but it’s forced upon you too much. Get one holiday out of the way first. And don’t get me started on Easter.”
Monica Errington, 83, from Jarrow, finds it all a bit inconvenient.
The retired factory laboratory assistant said: “It’s very early. You can’t get moved for the stuff they have. The things I want get moved to the back. I don’t like the displays going up too early. It makes people spend more than they can afford.”
‘Even worse when it’s Easter on Boxing Day’
Monica’s friend, Ida Bedigan, 85, from South Shields, could only echo that opinion.
She said: “Ditto. I agree with everything that Monica has just said.
“It’s even worse on Boxing Day when you see the half-price Easter stuff out on display. They never stop.”
Paul Charman, 47, a garage proprietor said: “Yes. It starts as soon as the kids go back to school. In a place like South Shields the recession has hit hard. I would rather at least see autumn through first.”
‘We get our jigsaws in June’
“When I was a kid, you had four seasons.”
Tracey Reid, 44, of Harton, had professional reasons for thinking that Christmas preparations were too much.
The department store assistant said: “We get our jigsaws in June.
“Card shops are selling Christmas cards in July. When we were kids it started in October and that was early. Now the shops start it earlier and earlier. It takes the enjoyment out of Christmas.”
Linda Watson, 49, from Cleadon, said: “At least wait until after fireworks night. It’s ridiculous.
‘A gimmick to get people to spend more’
Some of the Christmas displays you see in the shops have been there for weeks. It’s just a gimmick to get people to spend more, and they don’t have a lot of the money at the moment.”
Has it changed since then or do you still think Christmas is celebrated too early.
