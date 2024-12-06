Roy Wood may have wanted it - but the people of South Shields certainly didn’t want it to be Christmas every day 14 years ago.

In 2010, locals thought the Christmas retail season had become so stretched out that many people believed Roy’s wish had come true.

Halloween and Christmas all merged into one

Here’s a reminder of the day the Shields Gazette gauged the views of its followers about the festive season 14 years ago - when Britain was struggling in a recession.

How our Shields Gazette story looked as Christmas approached in 2010. | sg

Our report at the time said: “The shops and the television advertisers are never slow to show us their Christmas wares. Many see it as money-grabbing and manipulative.

“However, in the pit of a very serious recession, businesses are doing all they can to maximise profits and are unapologetic about making the most of the festive season.”

We asked six South Tynesiders what they thought. Craig Morley, 33, from South Shields was in no doubt.

All a bit inconvenient

Craig Morley had his say on the ever-extending Christmas season in 2010. | sg

“It all starts far too early. It feels like 10 minutes ago it was the summer holidays. You see Halloween stuff and Christmas stuff in the shops at the same time.

“You have to start a little early with four kids, but it’s forced upon you too much. Get one holiday out of the way first. And don’t get me started on Easter.”

Monica Errington, 83, from Jarrow, finds it all a bit inconvenient.

Monica Errington said it all started too early. We wonder if you agree ten years on. | sg

The retired factory laboratory assistant said: “It’s very early. You can’t get moved for the stuff they have. The things I want get moved to the back. I don’t like the displays going up too early. It makes people spend more than they can afford.”

‘Even worse when it’s Easter on Boxing Day’

Monica’s friend, Ida Bedigan, 85, from South Shields, could only echo that opinion.

It was even worse on Boxing Day, said Ida Bedigan when she spoke to the Shields Gazette. | sg

She said: “Ditto. I agree with everything that Monica has just said.

“It’s even worse on Boxing Day when you see the half-price Easter stuff out on display. They never stop.”

Paul Charman, 47, a garage proprietor said: “Yes. It starts as soon as the kids go back to school. In a place like South Shields the recession has hit hard. I would rather at least see autumn through first.”

‘We get our jigsaws in June’

Let's get Autumn out the way first, said Paul Charman in his 2010 interview. | sg

“When I was a kid, you had four seasons.”

Tracey Reid, 44, of Harton, had professional reasons for thinking that Christmas preparations were too much.

Tracey Reid had her say on the way shops were even preparing for Christmas in the Summer. | sg

The department store assistant said: “We get our jigsaws in June.

“Card shops are selling Christmas cards in July. When we were kids it started in October and that was early. Now the shops start it earlier and earlier. It takes the enjoyment out of Christmas.”

Linda Watson, 49, from Cleadon, said: “At least wait until after fireworks night. It’s ridiculous.

‘A gimmick to get people to spend more’

'At least let's get Bonfire Night out the way' said Linda when she spoke to the Gazette. | sg

Some of the Christmas displays you see in the shops have been there for weeks. It’s just a gimmick to get people to spend more, and they don’t have a lot of the money at the moment.”

Has it changed since then or do you still think Christmas is celebrated too early.

Tell us more by emailing [email protected]