Thirty years ago, South Tyneside was reeling from a Christmas of jobs cuts - all inside a week.

Three stores all closed and they were household names.

They included the Presto supermarket in North Street and the Poundstretcher at Western Approach.

McConnell’s brought some Christmas cheer

That alone meant fifty people were looking for work and then there was The Diamond store in King Street which shut down.

That meant another eight on the dole queue.

To cheer you up a little, there was some good news.

For those of you who were in the Christmas mood, McConnell’s in Campbell Park Road, in Hebburn, had a great range of events.

Join in with Peter and Dougie’s singalong

The venue, formerly known as Victoria Park, was established by entrepreneur Jess McConnell, and was the place to be for karaoke, a Sunday night quiz and a singalong with Peter and Dougie every Wednesday.

If you were planning an overhaul of your record collection, you could sell your CDs, records and tapes to Jump in Station Road.

The Bull Run was a Hebburn hit

And over in Hebburn, 200 members of an American Civil War group called The Bull Run were meeting at the Workingmen's Club in Witton Road.

