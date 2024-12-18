A Christmas present in demand: Remembering the Nintendo Wii queues on King Street

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 18th Dec 2024, 12:52 BST

They were selling like hot cakes and the people of South Shields did their utmost to get one.

We are talking about the Nintendo Wii and the year when demand was through the roof at Christmas in 2007.

Amanda Loughlin with her much sought after Christmas gift in 2007.placeholder image
Amanda Loughlin with her much sought after Christmas gift in 2007. | sg

Just 50 consoles up for sale

This was the scene in King Street where hopeful people queued, hoping to be one of 50 people to get the much sought after present.

The queues in King Street for the console which was in high demand.placeholder image
The queues in King Street for the console which was in high demand. | sg

High street retailers were struggling to keep up with demand for the consoles that Christmas and South Shields was no exception.

The lucky ones who were at the front of the queue in December 2007.placeholder image
The lucky ones who were at the front of the queue in December 2007. | sg

The clamour for the ultimate Christmas gift

Grainger Games had queues outside and all of these people were in them. Tell us if you are pictured.

Did you queue for hours and did you get one of the elusive consoles?

Get in touch by emailing [email protected]

