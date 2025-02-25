Catwalk and pancakes may be an unusual mix but they combined perfectly 50 years ago.

It was on Shrove Tuesday in 1975 that a South Shields woman was bidding to win a national beauty competition.

Memories in a jiffy

Sheila Mitchell has a go at pancake tossing in readiness for her bid to win a national beauty competition on Shrove Tuesday in 1975. | sg

Sheila Mitchell, of Bamburgh Avenue, was down to the last eight competitors in a Great Britain challenge.

The 25-year-old, named Miss Night Club of Great Britain, was to compete against seven other national beauty queens in London and the competition was held on Pancake Day.

It prompted the Shields Gazette to say at the time that she was ‘in training - in a Jif-fy.’

Raleighs from Jos Conway

But we want to know how she did in the national competition. Share your memories and tell us more.

The Shields Gazette story and her Shrove Tuesday challenge. | sg

As more of a reminder of early 1975, all this happened;

Raleigh Commando bikes were on sale at Jos Conway's cycle shop in South Shields’ Waterloo Vale.

Brightening up your home in a 1975 style

Binns had a ‘white sale’ on and you could buy quilt covers for £5.95 or toilet seats for £4.25.

Binns in South Shields which had a white sale filled with bargains in 1975. | sg

Shirts at just £2.99 were available from Lees Phase 3 in Ocean Road.

And Holdens Furnishing Centre in Fowler Street was promising new designs to ‘brighten up your home in 1975 style’.

Tell us if you went along to any of those shops. And if you can tell us how Sheila did in the national finals, email [email protected]