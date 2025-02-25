The Shields beauty queen who was bidding for a slice of national success on Pancake Day

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 25th Feb 2025, 17:30 BST
Updated 25th Feb 2025, 17:31 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Catwalk and pancakes may be an unusual mix but they combined perfectly 50 years ago.

It was on Shrove Tuesday in 1975 that a South Shields woman was bidding to win a national beauty competition.

Memories in a jiffy

Sheila Mitchell has a go at pancake tossing in readiness for her bid to win a national beauty competition on Shrove Tuesday in 1975.Sheila Mitchell has a go at pancake tossing in readiness for her bid to win a national beauty competition on Shrove Tuesday in 1975.
Sheila Mitchell has a go at pancake tossing in readiness for her bid to win a national beauty competition on Shrove Tuesday in 1975. | sg

Sheila Mitchell, of Bamburgh Avenue, was down to the last eight competitors in a Great Britain challenge.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The 25-year-old, named Miss Night Club of Great Britain, was to compete against seven other national beauty queens in London and the competition was held on Pancake Day.

It prompted the Shields Gazette to say at the time that she was ‘in training - in a Jif-fy.’

Raleighs from Jos Conway

But we want to know how she did in the national competition. Share your memories and tell us more.

The Shields Gazette story and her Shrove Tuesday challenge.The Shields Gazette story and her Shrove Tuesday challenge.
The Shields Gazette story and her Shrove Tuesday challenge. | sg

As more of a reminder of early 1975, all this happened;

Raleigh Commando bikes were on sale at Jos Conway's cycle shop in South Shields’ Waterloo Vale.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Brightening up your home in a 1975 style

Binns had a ‘white sale’ on and you could buy quilt covers for £5.95 or toilet seats for £4.25.

Binns in South Shields which had a white sale filled with bargains in 1975.Binns in South Shields which had a white sale filled with bargains in 1975.
Binns in South Shields which had a white sale filled with bargains in 1975. | sg

Shirts at just £2.99 were available from Lees Phase 3 in Ocean Road.

And Holdens Furnishing Centre in Fowler Street was promising new designs to ‘brighten up your home in 1975 style’.

Tell us if you went along to any of those shops. And if you can tell us how Sheila did in the national finals, email [email protected]

Related topics:Shields GazetteMemoriesShopping

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1849
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice