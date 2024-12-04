A South Shields man had a special TV distinction of playing two different characters in Coronation Street.

Alan Hockey once featured as a lorry driver in Corrie in the 1960s.

South Shields man Alan Hockey pictured during one of his acting roles. | sg

He took Elsie Tanner’s furniture away

The storyline goes that he was dispatched by his boss to accompany a bailiff who was taking away Elsie Tanner’s furniture.

Actress Pat Phoenix, also known as Elsie Tanner of Coronation Street.Alan Hockey once played a bailiff’s assistant who was tasked with taking away Elsie’s furniture. | SG

He returned to the Street a few years later when he played Brian Tilsley’s grandad.

It was just reward for Alan who, as a child had built up acting experience when he appeared in the Gang Show.

His working life began at Reyrolles

But he was not a man who had always been in the acting profession. He had previously been an electric engineer.

South Shields born actor Alan Hockey pictured in an archive photo. | sg

Earlier in his adulthood, he worked at Reyrolles in Hebburn and only made the switch when he was 32.

In 1973, he was appearing in the BBC miner’s drama, Sinker’s Row, alongside his long-time thespian pal and fellow South Shields lad, Edward Wilson.

Dolly Skilbeck’s stepdad in Emmerdale

He returned to soap operas when he got a part in Emmerdale as Dolly Skilbeck’s stepfather Leonard Purwick in 1978.

One of Alan's many headlining moments in his hometown paper the Shields Gazette. | sg

Roles followed as a scrap metal dealer in the cult Tyneside gangster film, Get Carter, and he played alongside Bill Maynard in The Gaffer on TV.

Alan, who lived for many years on the Lawe Top, South Shields, died in June 1992 after a lifetime of doing South Tyneside proud on stage and screen.

