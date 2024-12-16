A South Shields nightclub was doing its best to end the lovesick blues - long before the days of swiping right.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea Cat had the perfect solution for people who were looking for partners in 1983.

‘Lonesome and blue, we’ve got a cure for you’

It launched a singles night with the message ‘“Feeling lonesome and blue, we’ve got a cure for you.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read More Ruperts: The South Shields nightclub which was a 1970s nightlife legend

The club was in Thomas Street in South Shields and it certainly had plenty on offer 40 years ago.

No need to be lonesome when you could head to the Chelsea Cat singles club. | sg

‘Join in the party spirit’ said the rallying call to singletons. As an added temptation, the club was offering 50/50 dancing, entertainment from 8pm to midnight and a cover charge of just 50 pence.

Bargain watches at Smithsons

There were meals on the menu and we want to know if you met your perfect partner there.

Check out Chelsea Cat which had a cool offer for single people in 1983. | sg

To give you more of a reminder of 1983, this was happening in South Tyneside at the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The excellent Smithsons jewellers were selling Casio watches at a bargain £5.99 and they came with a battery which had five years of life in them.

Smithsons. Just the place if you wanted a watch at a discount price in the 1980s. | sg

Smithsons had branches at the time in Frederick Street, Prince Edward Road and the Viking Precinct.

All new in Keppel Street

But what South Shields did not have back then was a cinema which meant you had to go further afield if you wanted a night of movie entertainment.

The new Denmark Centre was about to open, along with the arrival of the Metro network.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Denmark Centre in South Shields, which opened in 1983.

There were traffic lights at the town hall, a buses-only zone in Keppel Street and entry from Anderson Street to the rooftop car parking at the Denmark Centre.

But we want to know what you remember about 1983 and whether you met your perfect partner back then.

Email [email protected] to tell us more.