I'm looking back at the Chelsea Cat's single nights in Shields. Join me!
Chelsea Cat had the perfect solution for people who were looking for partners in 1983.
‘Lonesome and blue, we’ve got a cure for you’
It launched a singles night with the message ‘“Feeling lonesome and blue, we’ve got a cure for you.”
The club was in Thomas Street in South Shields and it certainly had plenty on offer 40 years ago.
‘Join in the party spirit’ said the rallying call to singletons. As an added temptation, the club was offering 50/50 dancing, entertainment from 8pm to midnight and a cover charge of just 50 pence.
Bargain watches at Smithsons
There were meals on the menu and we want to know if you met your perfect partner there.
To give you more of a reminder of 1983, this was happening in South Tyneside at the time.
The excellent Smithsons jewellers were selling Casio watches at a bargain £5.99 and they came with a battery which had five years of life in them.
Smithsons had branches at the time in Frederick Street, Prince Edward Road and the Viking Precinct.
All new in Keppel Street
But what South Shields did not have back then was a cinema which meant you had to go further afield if you wanted a night of movie entertainment.
The new Denmark Centre was about to open, along with the arrival of the Metro network.
There were traffic lights at the town hall, a buses-only zone in Keppel Street and entry from Anderson Street to the rooftop car parking at the Denmark Centre.
But we want to know what you remember about 1983 and whether you met your perfect partner back then.
Email [email protected] to tell us more.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.