They're in their 20s now: South Tyneside kids in reception class in 2005

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 5th Jun 2025, 11:18 BST

All of these bright-eyed South Tyneside youngsters are 20 years older now.

We could not resist a look back to the time when they were pictured in their school reception class.

Here are those views once more from Ashley Primary, Bede Burn, Bedewell and Boldon.

We have Downhill, Jarrow Cross and Simonside plus many more besides, all courtesy of the Shields Gazette archives.

1. Ashley Primary

Another photo from 2005 but this reception class scene is from Ashley Primary School. | SG Photo: Tim Richardson

2. Bede Burn Primary

Mrs Woods reception class were pictured at the school in Jarrow back in 2005. | sg

3. Bedewell Primary

Mrs Turnbull and Mrs Sikka's class were pictured at Bedewell Primary 20 years ago. | sg

4. Boldon CofE Primary

Mrs Kane's reception class at Boldon CofE Primary School in 2005. We hope you recognise someone you know. | SG Photo: Tim Richardson

