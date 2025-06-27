South Tyneside Retro: 13 scenes to get you into the spirit of the Summer Parade

By Chris Cordner

Digital specialist in nostalgia

Published 27th Jun 2025, 15:53 BST

The countdown is on to the South Tyneside Summer Parade - and we’ve got memories to get you in the spirit.

This year’s spectacular event will be here on Saturday, July 5 and we can’t wait for its arrival.

And that’s why we dug out 13 memories from the Shields Gazette archives to show you what the parade looked like between 2015 and 2018.

A truly heart warming photo from the fantastic 2015 parade in South Shields.

1. They've stolen our hearts

A truly heart warming photo from the fantastic 2015 parade in South Shields.

The fastest feet in South Tyneside and they were on show at the 2015 parade.

2. Skills on parade

The fastest feet in South Tyneside and they were on show at the 2015 parade.

Look at the happy faces on the parade in South Shields back in 2015.

3. Waves from 2015

Look at the happy faces on the parade in South Shields back in 2015.

Tell us if you recognise any of the people in this 2015 Shields Gazette archive photo.

4. Pink power in 2015

Tell us if you recognise any of the people in this 2015 Shields Gazette archive photo.

