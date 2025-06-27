And that’s why we dug out 13 memories from the Shields Gazette archives to show you what the parade looked like between 2015 and 2018.
In case you missed it;
1 / 4
The countdown is on to the South Tyneside Summer Parade - and we’ve got memories to get you in the spirit.
And that’s why we dug out 13 memories from the Shields Gazette archives to show you what the parade looked like between 2015 and 2018.
In case you missed it;
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.