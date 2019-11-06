That was the verdict of football.london journalist Sam Inkersole after Newcastle United's 3-2 win at the London Stadium last weekend.

Allan-Maximin tormented the home side, and in particular Zabaleta, with his pace, especially in the first half. And Inkersole has claimed that the 34-year-old defender – who won two Premier League titles with Manchester City – is unlikely to play for the club again.

Inkersole said: “Pablo Zabaleta was ran ragged by Allan Saint-Maximin an has probably played his last game in the Premier League barring an injury to (Ryan) Fredericks.”

Steve Bruce hailed Saint-Maximin after the game. Newcastle’s head coach said: “He's quick and he takes you. It's natural. You can’t coach it. You're born with it – I believe he learned on the streets of France – and you can see that.”

