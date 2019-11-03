That’s the verdict of Steve Bruce after Newcastle United’s 3-2 win over West Ham United at the London Stadium.

Saint-Maximin, signed from Nice in the summer for £16.5million, wreaked havoc with his pace.

The winger – who tormented 34-year-old defender Pablo Zabaleta – also missed two first-half chances one-on-one with West Ham goalkeeper Roberto.

Saint-Maximin threw his shirt into the away end after the final whistle as Newcastle’s 3,000-strong travelling support celebrated the win, which saw the club move four points clear of the Premier League’s relegation zone. Saint-Maximin also tweeted a three-word message to fans.

"Well, I said from the first moment I saw him, he's going to get you and excite you and take you off your seat,” said head coach Bruce. “Unfortunately, he has been hampered by a horrible hamstring injury. If he stays fit and healthy, there's things he must improve on, but he's got that natural ability which not many people have.

“He's quick and he takes you. It's natural. You can’t coach it. You're born with it – I believe he learned on the streets of France – and you can see that.

“He just has to improve in the final third, take the right pass, but that, hopefully, will come with time and experience, because he's only a young boy. He's only 22. When you think Longy (Sean Longstaff) is 22, it puts it into perspective.”

