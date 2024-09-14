Boldon CA and Jarrow managers want more after weekend draws

Boldon CA and Jarrow both collected points in their Northern League Division Two games on Saturday.

Boldon CA joint-manager Dan Crookes admitted his side felt ‘extremely deflated’ after they were denied all three points by a late equaliser in Saturday’s home game with Alnwick Town.

After a troubled week on and off the pitch, Crookes and fellow joint-manager David Palmer took charge for the first time at The Villa and handed debuts to a number of new signings. With the likes of Liam Heywood, Antonio Agostinho and Tseboung Moholo all in the side, Boldon made a positive start to the contest and took the lead just before half-time when Robbie Gateshill curled home a wonderful free-kick.

Boldon CA have confirmed Dan Crooks and David Palmer as their new joint managers (photo Boldon CA) | Boldon CA

However, the Northumberland outfit improved in the second-half and eventually broke through the Boldon defence when Jamie Clark fired home with five minutes remaining to ensure Crookes and Palmer had to settle for a point on their managerial debuts. It could have been worse had a late effort from the visitors not struck the bar - but Crookes was quick to turn his focus to upcoming games that he sees as a ‘massive chance’ to finally claim a first win of the season.

He told The Gazette: ”We’ll take the point and move on. We feel extremely deflated with conceding when we controlled the game for large parts. But from our point of view, we will move onto the next two games, which are a massive chance for us to get our first three points of the season.”

Boldon travel to Grangetown Boys Club in midweek before returning to the Villa to take on Sunderland RCA next Saturday afternoon.

Jarrow boss wants more after brave comeback at Thornaby

Jarrow manager Kennie Malia urged his side to build on their brave comeback against Thornaby as they turn their focus towards a midweek clash with Northern League Division Two leaders Esh Winning.

The Perth Green outfit travelled to Teesdale Park looking to bounce back from suffering their first two defeats of the season after emerging empty-handed from a visit to Yarm and Eaglescliffe and last weekend’s home clash with Chester-le-Street United. A third successive loss looked on the cards as Luca Nelson and David Mitchell put Thornaby in control as half-time approached - but Jarrow were given a lifeline when Nelson was shown a straight red card.

Malia’s men made the most of their numerical advantage and roared back into the game in the second-half. Levi Collins continued his fine form with a well-taken free-kick that gave his side a route back into the game on 79 minutes before Evan Jardine snatched a share of the spoils with a dramatic equaliser in the fifth minute of injury-time.

Speaking after the game, Malia said: “It is a point on the road but it would be safe to say we were not at our best overall - but I think it was a deserved point in the end. I have to say fair play to Thornaby because they played 45 mins with 10 men. We needed that point to get us going again after the last two defeats so hopefully we can kick on again for what will be a big game in midweek against Esh Winning.”

The draw kicked off a big week for Jarrow as Wednesday night’s home game with Esh is followed by an FA Vase home tie with Seaham Red Star on Saturday.

Northern League Division One results

Friday: Boro Rangers 3-1 Northallerton Town, Seaham Red Star 2-2 West Auckland Town Saturday: Blyth Town 4-2 Birtley Town, Easington Colliery 1-1 Carlisle City, North Shields 2-0 Whickham, Penrith 2-3 Newcastle Blue Star, Shildon 4-3 Marske United, Tow Law Town 0-2 Redcar Athletic, West Allotment Celtic 0-0 Guisborough Town, Whitley Bay 2-0 Kendal Town

Northern League Division Two results

Friday: Redcar Town 0-2 Horden CW Saturday: Billingham Town 2-2 Sunderland West End, Boldon CA 1-1 Alnwick Town, Chester-le-Street United 3-1 Newcastle University, FC Hartlepool 0-3 Bedlington Terriers, Grangetown Boys Club 3-1 Darlington Town, Prudhoe YC 0-2 Esh Winning, Ryton and Crawcrook Albion 1-0 Chester-le-Street Town, Sunderland RCA 1-4 Yarm and Eaglescliffe, Thornaby 2-2 Jarrow, Washington 1-4 Billingham Synthonia