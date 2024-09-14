South Shields were comfortably beaten in their FA Cup second qualifying round tie at Macclesfield.

Elliott Dickman hit out at a ‘bitterly disappointing’ performance from South Shields as they crashed out of the FA Cup with a 5-0 defeat at the hands of Northern Premier League Premier Division leaders Macclesfield.

Despite sitting one level above their ambitious hosts in the non-league pyramid, the Mariners were comfortably beaten by a Silkmen side managed by former Blackburn Rovers and Leicester City midfielder Robbie Savage. The hosts took the lead inside the opening 12 minutes with a stunning effort from Paul Dawson before the midfielder doubled his tally and his side’s lead ten minutes before half-time. There was no let-up after the interval as Tre Pemberton added a third with 51 minutes on the clock and they Silkmen roared further out of sight just after the hour-mark with a goal from Justin Johnson. The seal was set on a desperately disappointing day for Dickman and his players when Edy Maieco added a fifth goal in the first of four additional minutes.

Action from South Shields FA Cup defeat at the hands of Macclesfield (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

The Mariners boss admitted the result and performance ‘let everyone down’ as his side’s hopes of reaching the first round proper of the FA Cup fell at the first hurdle with a heavy defeat against a Silkmen side that are likely to join them in the National League North next season.

He told the club website: “We’ve let everybody down to be honest with you. We’ve got to take it, it’s our responsibility. We prepared as well as we can do but, ultimately, we weren’t good enough in all areas today. I can stand here and say we had moments, I can stand here and say there were little bits - but it’s just not acceptable. (We are) bitterly disappointed and we need to dust ourselves and take a good look at ourselves because the FA Cup means everything to the club, it means everything to all of us. We wanted to try and progress, we wanted to try and get through to the next round, we were capable of that but we have let everyone down today. I don’t want to stand here and apologise but I guess I have to apologise for a bitterly disappointing performance.”

The Mariners are back in league action next Saturday afternoon when Chorley visit the 1st Cloud Arena.

FA Cup second qualifying round results (North East clubs only)

Dunston UTS 1-1 Scarborough Athletic, Crook Town 1-2 Witton Albion, Stockton Town 3-2 Marine, Newcastle Benfield 0-1 Wythenshawe Town, Chester 3-0 Hebburn Town, Blyth Spartans 0-3 Bury, Spennymoor Town 3-1 Morpeth Town, Macclesfield 5-0 South Shields, West Didsbury and Chorlton 1-2 Darlington