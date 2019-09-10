Christian Atsu.

Atsu has impressed in the absence through injury of Allan Saint-Maximin.

The winger – who suffered has recovered from the hamstring injury he suffered while away with Ghana in the summer – is set for an extended run in Steve Bruce’s side, with Saint-Maximin sidelined for a number of weeks with a hamstring problem.

“I have been working hard to get back from my injury, and I feel as though I’m getting stronger with every training session and every game,” said Atsu. “It has been nice to be back in the team, and I feel like the sharpness is starting to return.

“The biggest thing for me this season is to be consistent. I have had some good performances with Newcastle, but I know that I need to start being more consistent and keeping my standards at the same level right through the season. That’s probably what has held me back in my time at Newcastle so far – I haven’t been consistent enough – and I’m working as hard as I can to try to improve that.”

Atsu – who had knee surgery last year – has been asked to play higher up the field by head coach Steve Bruce.

“I’m playing a bit further up the field under the new manager, and I’m happy about that,” said the 27-year-old, preparing for Saturday’s Premier League game at Liverpool.

“I think it suits the way I play. The manager has said he really wants me to press defenders, and I think that suits me. I think it will help me create things, because if the opposition lose the ball, I’m already in front of it, and that makes it easier to get forward and attack. Hopefully, that will mean I’m assisting more.