Decisions still to be made on South Shields squad as academy graduate is hailed

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman has revealed he still has several decisions to make before deciding how his squad will look when the new National League North season gets underway in August.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach stepped up as interim manager of the Mariners in December and guided the club to eighth place in non-league’s second tier. After missing out on a play-off place on the final day of a historic season, Dickman was offered the opportunity to take take permanent charge of the Mariners and he has already been hard at work planning for his first full season in the lead role in the dugout.

The likes of CJ Clarke, Michael Woods and Aaron Martin have already confirmed their departures from the 1st Cloud Arena and Dickman is holding talks with other members of his squad. A decision will be taken over the future of academy product Sam Hodgson and Dickman has already revealed he is keen on a move for Newcastle United forward Dylan Stephenson after he impressed on loan with the Mariners in the second half of the season.

As he assessed the current situation within his squad, Dickman told The Gazette: “We are still talking to players now so there are a few players we need to look at and have conversations. We have a plan for next season but until we have spoken to every single player, nothing will be released. The lads that have gone have been brilliant for the club, they’ve really contributed and we wish them well.

"We are still making decisions, I know it’s quite late in the season, our season has finished, and we have some really important conversations to have. We have to look at what the group will look like next season. We still want to be competitive within the environment we are in.”

One player that looks set for a key role next season is academy graduate Will Jenkins after the all-action midfielder made a positive impact upon his return from a loan spell at Northern Premier League club Morpeth Town. Jenkins scored three goals and provided 11 assists for the Highwaymen before becoming a regular part of Dickman’s side when he was recalled from Craik Park in January.

