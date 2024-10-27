Eddie Howe reveals hidden Newcastle United injury 'issue' as four ruled out v Chelsea & Arsenal
Although Eddie Howe claimed there were ‘no fresh injuries’ in his Newcastle squad ahead of the trip to Stamford Bridge, Callum Wilson, Kieran Trippier, Sven Botman and Jamaal Lascelles will miss the match. Howe also highlighted that Dan Burn has been nursing an ankle issue head of the match.
Botman and Lascelles are still months away from a return but Wilson and Trippier will be hoping to be back available before the November international break.
Discussing Trippier’s recovery from a hamstring, Howe said: “He’s in a good place. He’s had a little bit of time away from the club due to his injury.
“He has gone to seek treatment elsewhere but we don’t envisage his injury to be a big one and we hope he will be back, if not before the international break then after the international break, ahead, I think he is in the best frame of mind that I have seen him for a few months. I think he’s in a really good place currently.”
Howe added: “We're going to lose Callum for the next three games definitely. He's felt tightness in his body and felt he couldn't kick on to the next part we needed him to.
“With Callum, we are hypersensitive to any reaction to the work. There's no injury as such, he's just not ready to come back.
“Dan Burn was nursing an ankle [issue] last week and managed to play the [Brighton] game and play well, but no fresh injuries.”
