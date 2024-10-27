Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Newcastle United will be without several key players at Chelsea this Sunday (2pm kick-off).

Botman and Lascelles are still months away from a return but Wilson and Trippier will be hoping to be back available before the November international break.

Discussing Trippier’s recovery from a hamstring, Howe said: “He’s in a good place. He’s had a little bit of time away from the club due to his injury.

“He has gone to seek treatment elsewhere but we don’t envisage his injury to be a big one and we hope he will be back, if not before the international break then after the international break, ahead, I think he is in the best frame of mind that I have seen him for a few months. I think he’s in a really good place currently.”

Howe added: “We're going to lose Callum for the next three games definitely. He's felt tightness in his body and felt he couldn't kick on to the next part we needed him to.

“With Callum, we are hypersensitive to any reaction to the work. There's no injury as such, he's just not ready to come back.

“Dan Burn was nursing an ankle [issue] last week and managed to play the [Brighton] game and play well, but no fresh injuries.”