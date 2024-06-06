England 'leaked' XI v Iceland: Major calls on Newcastle, Man City and Man Utd stars

There are key decisions to be made over two Newcastle United players as England bring down the curtain on their Euro 2024 preparations with a home friendly against Iceland on Friday night.

Gareth Southgate’s side head into the Wembley clash on the back of a 3-0 win against Bosnia and Herzegovina as second-half goals from Cole Palmer, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Harry Kane gave the Three Lions a hard-earned win at St James’ Park on Monday night.

Magpies defender Kieran Trippier was handed a start at left-back on his home ground and may retain his place in the side if Manchester United’s Luke Shaw is unable to return to full fitness. Tripper’s United team-mate Anthony Gordon missed Monday’s win but has been in training during the week and could be handed another chance to impress Southgate in what would be his third cap.

But who could feature for England as they prepare to wave goodbye to Wembley and round off their preparations for the tournament in Germany? We put together the possible XI based on the latest media reports.

1 . GK: Dean Henderson Although Southgate has tended to retain faith with Jordan Pickford in competitive and friendly fixtures, surely handing game-time to a backup stopper would make sense in England's final friendly before the tournament. Photo: Alex Morton Photo Sales

2 . RB: Kyle Walker Walker was unavailable for Monday's win at St James Park but could earn some game-time against Iceland at Wembley. Photo: Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . CB: John Stones Stones did not feature against Bosnia and is likely to be handed a recall in England's final game of the tournament. Photo Sales