Who will England face when the Euro 2024 Finals get underway later this month?

England have been handed a testing group as they look to progress into the knockout stages at Euro 2024 and take a step closer to securing a long-awaited success at a senior men’s major tournament.

There has been notable success for England sides in recent years after the Lionesses become European champions with a memorable 2-1 win against Germany at Wembley in 2022 and several Three Lions sides have won major tournaments at youth level over the last decade. But the men’s senior side have not claimed a tournament win since the Charlton brothers, Bobby Moore and Geoff Hurst lifted the Jules Rimet Trophy with a 4-2 memory against West Germany in the 1966 World Cup Final.

That is not to suggest the Three Lions have not be close since that famous Wembley date. They have reached two World Cup semi-finals and reached the last four at Euro 96 before suffering a penalty shoot-out loss against Germany. Progress has been made in recent years too with Gareth Southgate’s side falling to a defeat against Croatia in the World Cup semi-final in 2018 before losing in the Euro 2020 Final with another penalty shoot-out loss, this time against Italy.

So what lies ahead for Southgate and his squad as they prepare to travel to Germany for the Euro 2024 Finals and who will provide England’s opposition during the group stage of the tournament?

Sunday 16th June: Serbia v England (8pm kick-off)

The Three Lions will get their latest bid to secure success at a men’s senior tournament with a game against Serbia. There will be a whole host of familiar faces in the Serbian line-up with the likes of former Newcastle United striker Aleksandar Mitrovic, Chelsea goalkeeper Dorde Petrovic and former Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic all set to be named in their squad for the tournament. The fixture will also represent the first meeting of the two sides and will provide Southgate and his players with a stern test of their credentials. The game takes place at at Schalke 04’s Veltins Arena and BBC have selected the game for live broadcast.

Thursday 20th June: Denmark v England (5pm kick-off)

The sides clashed at the semi-final stage at Euro 2020 but will lock horns in Group C at this summer's tournament. While the Three Lions are expected to progress out of the group, Denmark will provide them their biggest test in a game that is sure to test Gareth Southgate's 'favourites' tag.

England and Denmark will reunite at Eintracht Frankfurt’s Deutsche Bank Park in what will be a rerun of the Euro 2021 Finals semi-final as as Simon Kjaer own-goal and a Harry Kane strike helped the Three Lions recover from a Mikkel Damsgaard opener to reach their first ever mens European Championship Final. The Danes will be packed with a whole host of current Premier League stars with the likes of Crystal Palace defender Joachim Andersen, Manchester United midfielder Cristian Eriksen and Tottenham Hotspur’s Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg all likely to face England. Once again, the BBC have selected the game for live broadcast.

Tuesday 25th June: England v Slovenia (8pm kick-off)

FC Koln’s Rhein Energie Stadion will play host to England’s final group stage game as they take on Slovenia. The two sides have only met once in a major tournament as a goal from former Sunderland striker Jermain Defoe helped England to a 1-0 win in the group stage of the World Cup in South Africa in 2010. However, the two countries have met in five other fixtures, with the Three Lions winning on four occasions and the other meeting producing an instantly forgettable goalless draw in a World Cup 2018 qualifier in Ljubljana. ITV have confirmed they will provide live coverage of England’s final group stage game as they look to secure a place in the knockout rounds.

Round of 16

If England win Group C: The Three Lions will face third third placed side in either Group D/E/F in Gelsenkirchen on Sunday, 30 June with a 5pm kick-off. That could mean facing the likes of Netherlands, Ukraine, Portugal and France.

If England finish as runners-up in Group C: Finishing in second place in Group C would see England face the winners of Group A at Borussia Dortmund’s Signal Iduna Park on Saturday, 29 June with an 8pm kick-off. That would mean taking on either Germany, Scotland, Hungary or Switzerland.

Finishing as one of the four best third-place teams: England could face the Group F winners on Monday, 1 July in Frankfurt or the Group E winners at Munich’s Allianz Arena on Tuesday, 2 July.

Quarter-Finals

If England win Group C and win round of 16 game, they would play on Saturday 6th July at Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf. If they finish second and win their round of 16 match, they would be in action on Friday 5th July at MHPArena, Stuttgart.

Semi-finals

If England win Group C and win their two other games, they would play on Wednesday 10th July at the Westfalenstadion, Dortmund. If they come second but win their two games, they would play on Tuesday 9th July at the Allianz Arena, Munich.

Final