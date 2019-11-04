Federico Fernandez reveals what pleased him most about Newcastle United's win

Miguel Almiron celebrates with Federico Fernandez.

Fernandez had a “difficult” start to the season on the fringes of Steve Bruce’s side. However, the 30-year-old has come into his own in the absence through injury of Fabian Schar.

Fernandez set up Jamaal Lascelles’ goal against Wolverhampton Wanderers St James’s Park with a well-placed cross after being recalled to the starting XI late last month.

And he scored a goal of his own, his first for the club, in Saturday’s 3-2 win over West Ham United.

“I’m very happy,” said Fernandez, signed from Swansea City last year. “I don’t score very often, so today was a good day. The most important thing was the three points. I’m fit to play after a long time. I feel good having helped the team.”

Ciaran Clark and Jonjo Shelvey were also on target at the London Stadium.

Newcastle dominated the first half, and were unlucky to be only 2-0 up at the break. Shelvey added a third in the second half.

“We’re very happy with these three points and the way we played, especially in the first half when we created so many chances,” said Fernandez. “It could have been 3-0 or 4-0. Overall, the effort from everyone was unbelievable. We’re really happy with the three points.

“I think the key moment was when we scored the first and the second goals early on. They left space for Miguel (Almiron) and (Allan) Saint-Maximin, and they’re really quick.

“Maximin had two really good chances in front of the keeper. That’s what we were looking for. Trying to engage the other team and counter-attack.

“For us, we were playing good, in a good shape, especially defensively. I think, next week, we have an opportunity to win two games in a row, which would be massive in the Premier League. We need to work hard and repeat the performance.”

Fernandez threw his shirt into the crowd after the game.