Former Hebburn Town captain 'blessed' by Gateshead progress

Former Hebburn Town captain Louis Storey reflected on a remarkable spell in his career as he looks forward to another Wembley date with Gateshead.

The former Newcastle United academy defender captained the Hornets to their FA Vase Final win over Consett in 2021 before going on to earn a move back into professional football with the Heed. Storey’s first season at the International Stadium saw him help Gateshead to the National League North title and he was part of the side that walked out at Wembley as the Tynesiders lost in last year’s FA Trophy Final against FC Halifax Town.

However, Saturday’s Trophy semi-final win against Northern Premier League club Macclesfield means Storey will get a third Wembley appearance in the four seasons and that gave the 30-year-old defender a chance look back at an unexpected late rise in his career.

He told The Gazette: “I do feel blessed in regards to the moments and the experiences I’ve been able to enjoy as part of this football club. Nobody expected this in my career, especially after dropping out of the full-time game and going to university. Hopefully, that might be a bit of hope for players that drop out of the game when they are 19 or 20. If you really commit yourself, work hard, and surround yourself with the right people, I won’t name names, but they know, I’ve had the best mentors over the last three or four years that anyone could wish for.

“They’ve shown me about the mental side of the game and not providing limits for yourself by pushing through it. That little bit of ambition I’ve shown later in my career and the guys I’ve been able to bounce off, they’ve got me where I am. To do it with this football club, and the people that work here, that all just goes into making it the most special.”