Yankuba Minteh has admitted he doesn’t know where he will be playing his football next season as he continues an impressive campaign on loan at Feyenoord. Minteh grabbed a brace during Feyenoord’s 6-0 hammering of Ajax at the weekend and was asked about his future.

Minteh responded: “My focus is here. I am a Newcastle player but, at the moment, I play for Feyenoord. Would I like to play for Feyenoord next season? I don’t know.

Newcastle United news: Headlines, team updates, match previews and reports - all things NUFC

“Feyenoord are a great club and if I get the opportunity, I would like to stay. But it depends on Newcastle United’s decision.”

The Magpies were linked with potentially recalling the teenager back in January amid a slew of injury problems at St James’ Park. However, Eddie Howe revealed that they did not have a recall clause in the deal and so would have to negotiate with Feyenoord to bring him back to Tyneside.

Ultimately, Minteh stayed at the Eredivisie club and has played a big role under Arne Slot. Feyenoord currently sit 2nd in the table and whilst they trail runaway leaders PSV Eindhoven by nine points with just five league games of the season to go, they also enjoy a nine point cushion to FC Twente, the team directly below them in the league table.