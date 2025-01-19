Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

There was some positive news for South Shields supporters on Friday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman has praised Mariners chairman and owner Geoff Thompson after he revealed he was ‘in no hurry to sell the club’ in a statement released on Friday night.

Thompson confirmed he was in discussions with a number of interested parties when he put the Mariners up for sale in December 2023 to focus on his recovery following a cancer diagnosis. Although talks have been held with a number of possible buyers, Thompson has continued to support the club financially as they continue pushing for what would be the four promotion on his near decade-long ownership at the 1st Cloud Arena.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Geoff Thompson celebrates South Shields’ Northern Premier League title win (photo Kevin Wilson) | Kevin Wilson

However, in a statement released confirming he would be reducing the price of ticket prices for the 2025/26 season, Thompson also revealed he would only sell the club to the ‘right buyer’ and is no longer looking to secure a quick deal after a number of investments in different areas of the club began to show a return.

For first-team manager Dickman, the news is a major plus point as he looks to guide the Mariners into the National League this season.

The former Newcastle United and Sunderland academy coach told The Gazette: “Geoff, from day one when I joined the club’s academy before moving up to the first-team, has been very honest and open with myself about his thoughts on the club, what he wants to do and he’s certainly got behind his managers. He supports the club in a positive manner and we have a good relationship. He’s got right behind me and allowed me to do what I think we need to do with the first-team.

“The fact he is going to be around is really important and I am very grateful he has given me this opportunity. He is an intelligent man, he knows the business side of things and he clearly has a plan in his head. He is behind him and although the club has been up for sale, he has continued to get behind us and he is benefitting us as a team and a club.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although details of ticket prices for next season are yet to be confirmed, Dickman believes the announcement they will be reduced is big positive for supporters, who he described as ‘a huge part’ of the club’s rise up the non-league pyramid.

He said: “The thing with the football club is it’s had a lot of success in a short space of time and it’s grown very quickly. The infrastructure of the club is second-to-none and the fans are a huge part of that. Our attendances are strong and getting even more through the gates can only be a good thing. We want even more support from the town and the area to continue building something positive. It’s very unique to put the statement out with prices being lowered and it speaks volumes of the type of person Geoff is and he wants to help us continue to build momentum and improve.”

The Mariners are back in action next Saturday afternoon when they travel to Scunthorpe United.