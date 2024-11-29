Hebburn Town facing big decisions ahead of Ilkeston Town clash

Hebburn Town return to action after a two-week break with a visit to Northern Premier League rivals Ilkeston Town on Saturday.

Daniel Moore is looking forward to making a number of ‘big calls’ ahead of Hebburn Town’s visit to Ilkeston Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets have made good use of the two-week break from fixtures caused by Storm Bert after the postponement of last weekend’s home game with Ashton United helped ensure several players struggling with knocks are now approaching full fitness. That means Moore will have a strong squad to select from as he finalises his plans for what he believes will be a stern test against the Robins.

He told The Gazette: “The break probably came at a good time for us because we had been carrying lads with knocks over the last two to three weeks. Everyone has trained this week so we are looking to press the reset button and have a go at another tough game. Obviously that means we have some big calls to make before we decided what side we will go with but that’s what you want as a manager.”

There was a major blow for Moore ahead of the visit to the New Manor Ground after he confirmed winger Joe Posthill has suffered a broken leg. The former Shildon man joined the Hornets during the summer but has now seen his first season with the club disrupted by an injury he picked up in the 1-1 home draw with FC United of Manchester earlier this month after a recent scan showed up some surprising results.

Moore said: “Posty is a physio and he thought he had damaged or bruised it badly but it’s now been confirmed he’s fractured his fibula. He will be out until the end of January and that’s a bit of a blow because we were looking forward to seeing him back in action along with the other young, pacy players we have in the squad now. We will look after him and make sure he will make a safe return to full fitness over the next two months or so.”

Posthill will be the only absentee from the Hornets squad for Saturday’s game.