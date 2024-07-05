Hebburn Town issue community rallying call ahead of historic season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Hornets will break new ground this season as they prepare for life in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Chief executive Stephen Rutherford has called on the local community to get behind Hebburn Town as they prepare for a historic season.

The Hornets produced a stunning run of form during the second half of last season to claim the Northern Premier League East Division title on the final day of a long and dramatic campaign. A win at Sheffield saw Daniel Moore’s side crowned as champions and preparations to take on the likes of Blyth Spartans, Morpeth Town and Macclesfield in the Premier Division were already well underway by the time the champagne corks were being popped.

Hebburn Town celebrate their Northern Premier League East title win (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

Moore’s squad has been boosted by the arrival of Shildon forward Joe Posthill and former South Shields defender Michael Turner and loan signing Liam Noble has now been secured on a permanent deal after playing a key role in the late push for the East Division title. There have been changes off the pitch too with a new stand set to be opened when the competitive action gets underway - and Rutherford is hopeful the local community get behind their club, starting with Saturday’s pre-season friendly with Scottish League One newcomers Dumbarton (2pm kick-off).

He told The Gazette: “We base ourselves as a community club because we have over 1,000 junior players within the club, we want to attract them and their parents to come and support us and to get the local community right behind us throughout what is a historic season. We have never been at this level in our entire history and we had a taste of it in the Ossett United game in the second game of last season when we had over 1,300 there.

“That showed what we can achieve if it’s done right and that’s playing competitive football, attractive football and create that community environment. It was such a great feeling to see the community coming out and backing us and we are sending out messages saying we need that again during pre-season and throughout a season where we face some clubs that are well-known across the country.”

Rutherford insisted Hebburn will continue to be aware of the financial struggles that have hit the local community in recent years and ensure a visit to watch the Hornets in action remains ‘affordable and enjoyable’.

“We are looking at how to make matchdays affordable because we are very conscious of the cost of living crisis impacting on Hebburn and the surrounding areas. We want it to be affordable and enjoyable within the facilities we have developed and we have a new 210-seater stand that will be ready for the start of the season. We are giving tickets away to local schools and care homes to get people to come along and see what we are about when they maybe could not afford it. We want them to have that experience and to see what we are trying to achieve.”