Hebburn Town added an experienced duo to their squad ahead of the new Northern Premier League season.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore expressed his delight after he added experience duo Liam Noble and Michael Turner to his squad as preparations for a historic season continue to gather pace. The Hornets have already completed the signing of Shildon forward Joe Posthill after he scored 37 goals for the Northern League Division One club last season and Moore and the Hornets board have been working hard to continue strengthening their squad over the last fortnight. The capture of Noble will be seen as something of a coup after he helped Moore’s men to the Northern Premier League East title during a successful loan spell at Hebburn Sports Ground.

Hebburn Town have completed the signings of former Morpeth Town duo Michael Turner and Liam Noble (photo Tyler Lopes)

The former Sunderland academy midfielder brings Football League experience after playing for the likes of Carlisle United and Notts County earlier in his career. He joins the Hornets after leaving Northern Premier League Premier Division side Morpeth Town and will face his old club during the new campaign. Former South Shields defender Turner also left Morpeth earlier this month and he will hope to experience similar success with Hebburn after helping the Highwaymen to consecutive promotions and a Northumberland Senior Cup Final win during a seven-year stay at Craik Park.

Of his latest signings, Moore told the club website: “Liam is a great signing for us. We have had the luxury of working together last season, so he knows us and what’s expected. However, we can’t underestimate the role he played on and off the pitch, which saw us become league champions. We have created an environment that I believe gets the best out of him, and with the immense quality he has, our forward players will thrive, with his experience being invaluable.”

“Micky is a fantastic signing for us. He is going to bring some balance to the side being left-footed. His experience, attitude and attributes has seen him become one of the best defenders in the Northern Premier League. I’ve always been a fan of Micky, so I’m delighted he’s on board and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Meanwhile, the Hornets have confirmed they will face former FA Vase Final opponents Consett in what will become an annual pre-season fixture on Saturday 3rd August at Hebburn Sports Ground. The fixture will be held to honour those that supported the country during the Covid-19 pandemic after the Wembley clash between the two sides was played at an empty national stadium with strict guidelines in place during the summer of 2021.