Moore relishing Hebburn Town challenges after historic NPL East title win

Daniel Moore is already relishing the prospect of taking Hebburn Town into step three of the non-league pyramid for the first time in their history.

Second-half goals from Dean Briggs helped the Hornets claim a 2-0 win at Sheffield on Saturday and that put the seal on a successful push for the Northern Premier League East Division title. Their promotion also means Moore’s men will compete against the likes of Blyth Spartans, FC United of Manchester and Whitby Town when the new Premier Division season gets underway in August.

Hebburn Town celebrate their Northern Premier League East title win (photo Tyler Lopes)

Planning for a historic season is already underway as Moore and trusted coaches Mark Hudson and Carl Morris consider their next moves as they look to build on a successful second season in the charge at Hebburn Sports Ground. With some major challenges lying in wait, Moore admitted he is excited by the thought of leading his squad into battle against some eye-catching names.

He told The Gazette: “It will be our first time in that level and just imagine little old Hebburn going to places like FC United of Manchester and Blyth Spartans. You think of the history of Spartans and we are taking our club to places like that. If you’d told our supporters something like that could happen a few years ago I think you may have been told to go somewhere else politely.

“It’s exciting for everyone involved at this club - but I can assure everyone we aren’t going up to make up the numbers and just enjoy being there. I look at clubs like Whitby Town and what they do and I think we can have a push for the top half. If we can replicate the form we have shown this year and keep that togetherness that has taken us so far, there is no reason why we can’t do that.”

With the dust now settled on a truly historic season and the celebrations from Saturday’s title-clinching win at Sheffield now a thing of the past, Moore has had time to reflect on a truly remarkable achievement as his side lost just twice in the second half of the campaign to secure promotion. The former Shildon boss was unable to hide his pride over watching his players claim their place in the history books - although he did concede the overriding emotion when the full-time whistle was blown was one of relief.

