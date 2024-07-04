South Shields manager enthused by preparations for new National League North season

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Elliott Dickman has spoken about South Shields planning for the new season.

South Shields manager Elliott Dickman believes his first three additions of the summer have strengthened his squad ahead of the new National League North season.

Former Whitby Town winger Coleby Shepherd became the first signing of Dickman’s permanent reign as Mariners boss last month and he was followed through the door by former Newcastle United academy player Kyle Crossley earlier this week. Perhaps the most significant signing so far came in the form of Oldham Athletic midfielder Dan Ward, who returns to his hometown club and will hope to replicate his National League North title win during his time with Gateshead.

With academy graduates Dan Savage, Sam Watts, Ewan McGowan and James Sloan all now part of the senior setup and international academy quartet Ryan Dougherty, Yeonhyuk Kwak, Mauricio Kosegarten and Jaiden Odle also enjoy the first-team environment, Dickman believes there is a ‘good balance’ in his current ranks.

South Shields FC

He told The Gazette: “We have a fantastic group of players who were here last season and we added to the group. We are really pleased with the additions we’ve made and we are also giving opportunities to some younger players from our academy programme so there’s a good balance. There is a really good core group from last season, the ones that are still with us, and the new additions have certainly strengthened our group.”

Dickman continued to strengthen his squad on Thursday afternoon when the Mariners completed the loan signing of Stockport County midfielder Ashton Mee. The 18-year-old has arrived on a season-long agreement after making his senior debut for the League One newcomers last year - and Dickman is excited with what he has witnessed from the youngster so far.

He said: “He’s young player that can add to our group and it will be a good experience for him being involved in men’s football. We’ve spoken quite a lot over the summer, he’s really excited to get going and he’s quite mature for somebody who is relatively young. It’s really exciting that he’s going to be part of our group.”

Mee has trained alongside his new team-mates in recent days as they continue to work towards their first pre-season friendly when Sunderland visit the 1st Cloud Arena on Saturday, July 13 (12.30pm kick-off). As he reflected on the progress his new-look squad has made following their return from the summer break, Dickman hailed his players for their ‘first class’ application and attitude towards training.