Hebburn Town issue rallying call ahead of final NPL East title push

Hebburn Town chief executive Stephen Rutherford is relishing a potential milestone moment as the Hornets look to claim the Northern Premier League East title on Tuesday night.

Daniel Moore’s side have embarked on a stunning run of form consisting of just one defeat since the turn of the year and eleven consecutive wins that has taken them to the top of the table during the final ten days of the season. Saturday’s win against Belper Town would have secured the title had second placed Stockton Town not claimed a home win in their own home game against Brighouse Town.

Hebburn Town midfielder Robbie Spence celebrates scoring in their 4-1 win against Ashington (photo Tyler Lopes)

However, Hebburn will claim silverware and secure what would be a historic first ever promotion into the third tier of the non-league game and set up derbies with Blyth Spartans and Morpeth Town if they can extend their winning run when Ossett United head to South Tyneside on Tuesday night.

Speaking ahead of the game, Rutherford said: “Tuesday is a monumental evening for the club and we have to give massive credit to all the players, the staff and volunteers who have produced a remarkable run to put us in this position. The buzz and feel about this game gives me the same feelings we had when we went to Wembley for the FA Vase Final.

“The full town are behind the club now for our final home of the season and we need everyone that is part of the club, our local community and any neutral non-league supporter that wants to witness a potential milestone moment in the club’s history to get behind us. They can come along to Hebburn Sports Ground to be our twelfth man and roar the lads onto what could be a historic moment for the club. Hopefully we get to witness a special evening and a potential trophy presentation but we don’t want to get ahead of ourselves to much just yet.”