Hebburn Town manager insists there is more to come from on-loan South Shields duo

South Shields duo Joao Gomes and Dan Savage have impressed during the early weeks of their loan spells with Hebburn Town.

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has been impressed with what he has seen from on-loan South Shields duo Joao Gomes and Dan Savage - and he insists there is still more to come.

The Mariners academy products both spent time on loan at Blyth Spartans earlier this season but were recalled from their temporary stints at Croft Park and were immediately allowed to join Hebburn until the end of the season. Both players have caught the eye during their early weeks with the Hornets as Moore’s side continue to enjoy a productive first season in the Northern Premier League Premier Division.

Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring Hebburn Town's goal in their 1-1 draw with FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

With the midway point of the campaign rapidly approaching, Hebburn currently sit in the play-off spots and the additions of Gomes and Savage were viewed as key moves as they look to push on in what feels like an unexpected top five challenge. Reflecting on the decision to sign the Mariners duo, Moore revealed the message he gave both players after they agreed to make the short switch across South Tyneside and stressed the environment put in place at Hebburn can mean the deal ‘works for all parties involved’.

He told The Gazette: “All I said to them when they came in was that we have an environment that helps players enjoy themselves more than anything. We are a professional bunch of lads and the dressing room is a place where we all demand from each other. I demand from the players and we fully expect the players to demand from me and the coaching staff because we want to do the best we can. If you have that with the element of playing with smiles on your faces and enjoying having a go at teams, I think as a young player there aren’t many better environments. It’s an environment where we hope they can continue to flourish because then it works for all parties involved.”

Gomes and Savage will hope to feature when Hebburn return to action at Ilkeston Town on Saturday.