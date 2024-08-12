Hebburn Town manager sets out demands ahead of visit to Blyth Spartans

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The newly promoted Hornets will visit Croft Park for their first ever Northern Premier League Premier Division away fixture on Tuesday night.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hebburn Town manager Daniel Moore has called for ‘professional arrogance’ from his side as they visit Blyth Spartans on Tuesday night.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hornets claimed a first ever win in the Northern Premier League Premier Division on Saturday afternoon after Olly Martin got the only goal against former FA Vase quarter-final opponents Warrington Rylands. All focus is now on what will be the first of what will be a number of all-North East clashes in non-league’s third tier this season as Hebburn visit a Spartans side that suffered relegation from the National League North last season. The two sides have already met this month after goals from Amar Purewal, Joe Walton and young winger Gildo Da Silva helped the Hornets to a 3-0 pre-season win over Nolberto Solano’s men.

Hebburn Town faced Blyth Spartans in pre-season (Photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

However, after Spartans kick off their season with a hard-earned draw at Ashton United, Moore has warned Hebburn not to pay too much focus to their pre-season win and urged his players to show the same attitude that helped them build momentum in their ultimately successful push for the Northern Premier League East Division title last season.

He said: “We are going there to win and we spoke to the players about it. Last season has gone, but you’re champions and there has to be that professional arrogance there. We have to keep that momentum and when I watched us on Saturday, it was like we just carried on that season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Tuesday will be a tough game, they’ve brought in a fair number of new players and there could be more before Tuesday. We won’t take anything from that pre-season game, we are going there to win and we will do whatever we can to get it. I hope there’s a big crowd there, they have been through a transition period and their supporters will still be behind them.”

The Hornets have no new selection concerns ahead of the game but Spartans will take a late check on the fitness of former Middlesbrough midfielder Lucas Reed after he missed Saturday’s draw with Ashton. The likes of former South Shields midfielder Michael Woods, on-loan Gateshead goalkeeper Harrison Bond and former Sunderland academy forward Mitch Curry could all make their competitive home debuts for Spartans.