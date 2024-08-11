Daniel Moore hails 'brave' Hebburn Town after historic win against Warrington Rylands
Daniel Moore praised a brave performance from Hebburn Town as they marked their Northern Premier League Premier Division debut with a narrow home win against Warrington Rylands.
Moore handed starts to summer signings Michael Turner, Liam Noble and Joe Posthill as the Hornets faced a Rylands side that claimed a play-off spot in non-league’s third tier last season. But it was a Hebburn stalwart that made the difference as Olly Martin grabbed the club’s first ever step three goal just before the midway point of the first half and that was enough to secure a historic three points for Moore’s men.
The Hornets boss was understandably elated with his side’s display and praised his players for carrying out his instruction to be brave and press their opponents high up the pitch.
He told The Gazette: “They’re brilliant to a man and I will be honest, it was probably one of the best performances I’ve seen from us since I’ve been manager. We stepped up to the plate, we looked at home and we dominated for large parts of the game. I think the lads have to take confidence from that. We started really well and we were on the front foot.
“It maybe gave them that confidence to say we are alright and we are comfortable. For 25 minutes we were camped in their half and it gave the lads that belief because you can say whatever you want but when they step out on that pitch it’s down to them. We had a game-plan, we went and pressed really hit, we were brave in what we did and we deserved the win.”
Moore also praised match-winner Martin as he continued his habit of scoring important goals for the Hornets - but insisted there was more to come from the versatile forward.
He said: “I spoke to him and said I wanted more from him because he has all of the attributes. With us going up a division, it demands that extra level of commitment and work to get yourself in the best shape. We had a look at him in a slightly different position on the right and it suits him. He’s picks up good positions, he doesn’t have to cut in as much and he finds space so well. There’s more to come from him.”
Hebburn are back in action on Tuesday night when they visit Blyth Spartans in their first North East derby of the season.
