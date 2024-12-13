Hebburn Town return to Northern Premier League action with a visit to Bamber Bridge on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel Moore has urged Hebburn Town to focus on themselves as they look to claim a win at Bamber Bridge that could lift them back into the Northern Premier League Premier Division play-off places.

Moore’s men have been without a game since they suffered a 2-1 defeat at Ilkeston Town two weeks ago after the impact of Storm Darragh forced the postponement of last weekend’s home game with North East rivals Morpeth Town. That also meant the Hornets have been delayed in their attempts to bounce back from two consecutive defeats that saw them slip out of the top six in an ultra-competitive division.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hebburn Town player-manager Daniel Moore (photo Hebburn Town FC) | Hebburn Town FC

Saturday’s visit to Bamber Bridge will see Hebburn taking on a side that are just three points and four places above the relegation zone. Moore stressed his players should be wary of the threat points by Bamber Bridge but is keen to see them prioritise their own performance as they look to head into the hectic festive schedule on a high.

He told The Gazette: “There are one of those teams that can just get a result out of nowhere and they have beaten some very good sides this season. Sometimes with teams at that end of the lead it can be just about the consistency and if we aren’t on it, we will get turned over. Like every game in this league, it’s tough, we’ve learnt that very quickly, especially away from home. We have to be nice and solid, be good on the ball and make sure we impose our game on them. But we won’t delve do much into the opposition because we want it to be about us, we want to focus on ourselves and we want to play with no fear.”

Winger Joe Posthill remains on the sidelines as he continues to make his way back from the broken leg he suffered in last month’s home draw with FC United of Manchester - but the former Shildon man is the only absentee from the Hornets squad as Moore faces up to some difficult decisions over his starting eleven this weekend.