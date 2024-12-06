Morpeth Town boss not surprised by Hebburn Town progression

Morpeth Town are the visitors to Hebburn Town on Saturday afternoon.

Morpeth Town manager Craig Lynch has warned his players they face a sizeable test when they visit Hebburn Town on Saturday afternoon.

The Highwaymen have been impressive on the road so far this season after claiming five wins in their nine away games during the first four months of the campaign and they could move to within three points of the play-off places with another victory on Saturday.

Action from Morpeth Town's goalless draw with Hebburn Town (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

So often strong on their home patch, Morpeth have experienced something different this season with 16 of their 26 points come in away games. Despite that fine form, Lynch believes his side can’t afford to underestimate the Hornets when they meet this weekend.

The former Sunderland forward told The Gazette: “It’s been a funny season because Morpeth in the past, since we’ve been in this league, we’ve always been a home team and we’ve tried to pick up the odd points away. This season has been different, it’s been a complete turnaround and the away form has been far superior. Saturday will be tough and Hebburn have and haven’t surprised me this season.

“It’s a surprise because we know how hard this league is - but it’s not a surprise because we know the quality they have in their squad. They have a good way of playing, they have quality, we know where their strengths lie and we know it’s going to be a hard game.”

Lynch will be without on-loan Gateshead midfielder Fenton John as he has an ankle injury.