The Hornets are back in Northern Premier League action when they host Prescot Cables on Saturday afternoon.

Daniel Moore has challenged Hebburn Town to channel their frustrations into trying to get a positive result when they host Prescot Cables on Saturday afternoon.

The Hornets looked to be on their way towards a hard-earned three points last weekend when debutant Joao Gomes put them in front against FC United of Manchester - but the visitors made the most of a debatable free-kick decision to snatch a draw thanks to an injury-time equaliser from Declan McLoughlin. Despite returning to winning ways by seeing off Northern League Division Two side Sunderland West End in a Durham Challenge Cup tie in midweek, Moore has urged his players to firmly move on from their frustrating afternoon against the Red Rebels by focusing on getting a positive result in their return to league action against Prescot.

Joao Gomes celebrates after scoring Hebburn Town's goal in their 1-1 draw with FC United of Manchester (photo Tyler Lopes) | Tyler Lopes

He told The Gazette: “Leek were in the same position last week as how we have felt today. The lads have got to take their frustration, bottle it up and use it. We have to chuck the FC United draw in the bin and forget about it because the one thing we are quickly learning in this league is that you can’t hold on to defeats. I’ve learnt that and the players have to understand there are no given results in this division. We’ve seen that in recent weeks so last week is a point gained, a point closer to staying up and it’s now about looking to build on that.”

Moore is likely to hand further game-time to on-loan South Shields duo Joao Gomes and Dan Savage after they impressed during the draw with FC United. The Hornets boss believes the Mariners forwards have shown vast improvement in recent seasons and is relishing the chance to utilise their services throughout their loan spell with his side.

He said: “They are bringing something a bit different to the squad. They’ve added some energy and further quality and you can see the two of them have come on leaps and bounds in recent years by training full-time. They give us something different in forward areas and we are looking forward to using them.”