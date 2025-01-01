'It's a top win' - Mitchell delighted with Darlington win at South Shields

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Darlington earned a narrow win at South Shields to move into the National League North play-off spots.

Darlington assistant manager Terry Mitchell was pleased to reward an impressive band of travelling support as the Quakers claimed a hard-earned 1-0 win at South Shields.

Steve Watson’s men were backed by a sold-out away end at the 1st Cloud Arena as two sides battling for a place in the National League North play-offs went head-to-head. It was the Quakers support who were celebrating on the half-hour mark as former South Shields striker Cedric Main controlled a long ball in behind the Mariners defence before keeping his cool to roll a shot beyond the advancing Myles Boney.

The likes of on-loan Sunderland youngster Caden Kelly and Main both had chances to extend the lead during the second-half - but a disciplined defensive display ensured the Mariners were kept at bay as Quakers keeper Pete Jameson and his backline kept a clean sheet that ensured their side moved into the play-off places.

Speaking after the win, Mitchell told The Gazette: “You come to a local rivals, for the fans, who were unbelievable by the way and you could hear them all game, you want to win the game. You want to win derby games and it’s a top win to come here and get three points.

“We are on a good run now. On clear chances, it could have been 3-1 at half-time and they couldn’t have complained. That was our only gripe, when you’re defending a lot and then hitting teams on the break, you’ve got to be cleaner at the top end of the pitch - but it’s a top, top win for us.”

Darlington are back in action on Saturday when they visit National League North rivals Alfreton Town.